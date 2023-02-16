scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
IND vs AUS: ‘Want Warner to counter-attack the opposition bowling attack’, says Pat Cummins

"Warner, when he tries to apply pressure to the opposition he is the best," Pat Cummins said ahead of the second IND vs AUS Test in Delhi.

With all eyes on the pitch and playing XIs, India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test starting from Friday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. David Warner’s lean patch in Test matches has been a matter of concern for Australia. The manner in which Mohammed Shami sent his off stump cartwheeling didn’t make for a pretty picture and whether he gets another chance remains to be seen.

While addressing the media ahead of the Test, Aussie captain Pat Cummins on Thursday hinted that Australia might not drop David Warner from the Delhi Test. Here’s what he said-

On David Warner’s place

“Warner, when he tries to apply pressure to the opposition is the best, This echoed the sentiment of several former players who wanted Warner to counter-attack the opposition bowling attack, given his defense had proved to be breachable against both spin and pace.”

On Travis Head

“Travis (Head) has been awesome, he is been working hard on his game. He is absolutely part of the conversation for this Test as he was in the 1st. Ideally if batters chip in, or someone like green you have, it is ok to go with 4 specialist bowlers.”

On Mitchell Starc’s comeback

“We will have a discussion over how we can fit in Starc in terms of bowling combination– going with spinners, Boland etc.”

On Kotla pitch

“Not sure about the pitch, it is a different soil altogether, but not dissimilar in nature of the pitch. We expect it to spin.”

More to follow…

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
