IND vs AUS: David Warner and Ashton Agar return to Australian squad for ODI series

David Warner and Ashton Agar were included in Australia’s squad for next month’s one-day international series in India on Thursday despite being sent home from the test tour this week.

Recently injured all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell were also included in the squad for the three-match series, which starts in Mumbai on March 17 and continues with matches in Vizag and Chennai.

Opener Warner was concussed and suffered an elbow fracture when batting in the second Test, while Agar was sent home to play domestic cricket after being nudged down the pecking order of spinners by Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann.

SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March pic.twitter.com/tSePIVUQ0W — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 23, 2023

Pat Cummins, who also flew home from India after the drubbing in Delhi because of a family illness, will captain the team in a series that will help Australia prepare for the World Cup in India later this year.

All-rounder Cameron Green and left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc were also included in the squad in anticipation of their recovery from the broken fingers which prevented them from playing in the first two tests.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood was left out to allow him to recover from an Achilles injury that also prevented him from playing any part in the test series. “It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part,” said chief selector George Bailey.

Jhye Richardson will bolster the fast-bowling stocks after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Marsh, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is expected to play two domestic matches for Western Australia before heading to India, while Maxwell has already made his return from a broken leg with Victoria’s state team.

“With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation,” said chief selector George Bailey.



“Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October.”

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa