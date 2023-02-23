Ind vs Aus: ‘No bitterness around it, that’s an old school mentality,’ says Ashton Agar after being sent back to Australia

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar was sent back home after being overlooked for the first two Tests in India. The left-arm spinner returned to Perth to play in Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield game on March 2 and the 50-over Marsh Cup final on March 8.

Agar, who landed in Australia on Wednesday, told reporters that the selectors told him to keep his “chin up and walk tall”. Agar also said that there is no hard feeling or ‘bitterness’ between him and the management.

“There was really clear messaging, they communicated with me and it’s a clear path forward with that message – it’s chin up, walk tall and try to improve. There’s no bitterness around this sort of stuff anymore; that’s an old school mentality. I just try and give as much as I can and help where I can,” he said.

“It’s not an ideal situation, but you just try and make the best of it,” Agar was quoted as saying by news.com.au. “I’m 29 now and have been through plenty of ups and downs in the game. I’m in a fortunate position so it’s nothing that stresses me out too much,” he added.

The spin all-rounder is optimistic and believes that he will eventually be a part of the Australian team.

“I do feel like I am pretty resilient and try and front up every day with a smile on my face and be part of a team,” he said.

“Going to India is really hard, individually it’s hard and it’s bloody hard as a team especially against that team at the moment, they are unbelievable.

Adding on how his attitude has helped him improve his game, the 29-year old said, “I think controlling my attitude has been a strength of mine over the last few years and I am certainly enjoying my cricket a lot more because of that. You definitely bounce back a little quickly from setbacks,” said Agar.

Meanwhile, cricket Australia on Thursday named Agar in its squad for the ODI series in India starting on March 17. He is also a part of the team’s plans for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India, later this year.