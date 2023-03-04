scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: My time as captain is done, this is Patty’s team, says Steve Smith

Smith becomes the first touring captain to win two Tests in India since former England skipper Alastair Cook in 2012.

Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, Border Gavaskar Trophy, Ind vs AusAustralia's Steve Smith during a press conference before their third test cricket match against India in Indore, India, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith has made it clear that he has no interest in captaincy as this is a Pat Cummins team.

“My time as captain is done. This is Patty’s team” Smith told reprters after the match.

Steve Smith has won all three Tests as captain in the absence of Pat Cummins. Cummins has missed three Tests over the past 18 months, for varying reasons, with Smith stepping up for the role.

Australia defeated England by 275 runs at Adelaide Oval in 2021 before toppling the West Indies by 419 runs.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has heaped praise on Steve Smith.

“He was inspired yesterday,” former Australian batter Matthew Hayden said in commentary.

“You could tell that he was right in the match. He has been brilliant. Tactically on point, up for the challenge.”

Advertisement

Steve Smith also became the first touring captain to win two Tests in India since former England skipper Alastair Cook achieved the feat in 2012. He is also the first Australian captain to win a Test in India on multiple tours.

During the post-match presentation, Smith said he enjoys captaining in the sub-continent.

“I really enjoyed this week. I like captaining in this part of the world. I feel like I understand the conditions really well and the intricacies of the game,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

“There’s an event every ball … it’s a lot different to the other parts of the world.

“I think I did a reasonable job this week.”

Also Read
Centurion Jason Roy inspires England to series win over Bangladesh
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Steve Smith takes a stunner to end Cheteshwar Pujara's resistance ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia defeated India by nine wickets inside two and half days to win the Indore Test.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:06 IST
Next Story

MC to replace 44,000 defective water meters

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 04: Latest News
close