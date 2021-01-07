Mohammed Siraj gets emotional during national anthem at Sydney Cricket Ground

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, got emotional when the national Anthem was being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. The lanky fast bowler was seen wiping his tears rolling down his face when both teams lined up for their anthems. His bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah tried to lighten him up.

The Hyderabad bowler, who lost his father during the start of the tour, has been exceptional with the ball in his debut Test match and has managed to get better of David Warner in the ongoing match as well. It was Siraj’s second over when he forced Warner to hand an easy catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at the slip.

With his outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Test, he became the first debutant for India in seven years to pick five wickets in a Test match when he finished with a haul of five wickets for 77 runs in 36.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami, who Siraj replaced in this Test, was the last India bowler to take at least five wickets in a debut Test when he got a nine-wicket haul against West Indies in Kolkata in November 2013.

Meanwhile, Siraj was also seen getting emotional when he made his international debut during the second T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot in 2017. Siraj was picked in the starting XI in place of Ashish Nehra who had announced that he would be retiring from the game after the first T20I. The occasion seemed to have dawned on the then 23-year-old when he lined up with the rest of the team for the national anthem. Videos showed that Siraj got emotional towards the end of the national anthem and was rubbing his eyes.