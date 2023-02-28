scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
IND vs AUS: Michael Kasprowicz wants Australia to prioritise seam ahead of spin in Indore Test

With skipper Pat Cummins and batter David Warner ruled out of the contest, the tourists are likely to welcome back Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green.

Australia are likely to welcome back Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green. (AP)

Former Australian fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz has come up with different advice to the struggling Aussies ahead of the third Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy starting from Wednesday in Indore.

Expecting Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc’s return to the playing XI, Kasprowicz said on SENQ Breakfast, “Coming up to this Test match with the line-up, Cameron Green is going to be picked. You’ll have Starc in for Cummins for other reasons he (Cummins) can’t be there. Green will come into the middle order, he may come in for Warner with the changes there.”

Starc suffered the injury to the middle finger of his bowling hand and was sidelined as Australia lost the opening two tests of the four-match series against India.

With skipper Pat Cummins and batter David Warner ruled out of the contest, the tourists are likely to welcome back Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green.

With Starc and Green almost certainties to play, Kasprowicz has called for Scott Boland to also join the XI as he hopes selectors go away from playing all three of Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann.

“I don’t mind – and I’m going out on a limb here I suppose – not taking India on in the spin department,” Kasprowicz said.

“We don’t need three spinners if it’s Murphy or Kunhemann (with Lyon), I reckon get Boland in there. The reason why is he’ll build up pressure from one end, so from the other end – as we saw in that first Test with Murphy – he was able to take wickets at the because they weren’t scoring (off Boland),” he added.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:46 IST
