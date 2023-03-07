scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘He’s turning the ball in the opposite direction’- Michael Hussey suggests who should be Lyon’s spin partner for 4th Test

Mike Hussey looked impressed with Lyon's bowling so far in the series, especially in the third Test where the right-armer took 3/35 in the first innings and 8/64 in the second.

Kuhnemann, Todd murphy, IND vs AUS, 4th test India vs AustraliaNathan Lyon. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey has suggested a name who could be veteral spinner Nathan Lyon’s spin partner in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad starting from March 9.

Hussey looked impressed with Lyon’s bowling so far in the series, especially in the third Test where the right-armer took 3/35 in the first innings and 8/64 in the second.

On the question who should be Lyon’s partner, Hussey told in a SEN network podcast,” “I’ve been really impressed with Murphy, he looks really good. “Having said that though, I like to have the balance in the attack where you’ve got one guy spinning it into the right-hander and one guy spinning away.

Australia’s Matthew Kuhnemann, holds the ball as he acknowledges the crowd after taking a haul of five wickets on day one of their third cricket test match against India in Indore, India, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

“I’d probably lean towards Kuhnemann, but only for that reason that he’s turning the ball in the opposite direction.”

While on 35-year-old Lyon’s future, Hussey said, “While being aged 35 is usually nearing the end for a cricketer, Hussey doesn’t believe that’s the case for Lyon when asked how long the off-spinner could continue donning the baggy green.

“As long as he wants really. He’s been amazing with his longevity and he’s still pretty young really. He’s got years and years to go, as long as his body keeps holding up.

“They always say spinners come into their peak into their 30s and maybe into their late 30s, it’s a tough art and I don’t see why he can’t keep going for a long time, ” Hussey added.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith will lead Australia in the final Testas regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.
Smith had captained the side in Indore in Cummins’ absence. Cummins had flown back home after the Delhi Test to be with his mother who is in palliative care.

Smith had captained Australia to a nine-wicket win in Indore last week. India lead the series 2-1 and need a win to qualify for the World Test Championship final.
With the win in Indore, Australia secured their qualification for the WTC summit clash in London in June.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 08:07 IST
