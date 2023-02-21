In a ‘no brainer’ decision, Michael Clarke wants Matthew Hayden as consultant coach for clueless-looking Aussies

While Australia coach Andrew McDonald doubled down rejecting suggestions the team was not prepared well enough for the tour of India, calls are growing for the Aussies to bring Matthew Hayden on as a coaching consultant owing to his experience in Asia.

Hayden, who worked with Pakistan during their run to the T20 World Cup final, could be of assistance for the current Aussie side according to Clarke, wrote Fox news.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy inside sox days with dominant wins at Nagpur and Delhi, leaving Australia needing a draw or win in the remaining two Tests to make the World Test Championship final.

Clarke joined calls for Matthew Hayden, who has 30 Test centuries including two in India, to be brought into the Aussie support staff. “Look at the staff. Are we getting enough help here? Do we need some more advice, guidance?” he told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast show.

“Something so simple. You’ve got Matthew Hayden in India at the moment commentating and Mark Waugh as well. They’re at the ground. So it’d be a no-brainer to go to someone like Matthew Hayden, who is a massive sweeper. He’s probably the only Australian batsman that has had success sweeping in India.

It was Haydos’ commentary stint refrain that left Clarke urging for him to be brought into the fold. “Matty Hayden said it a hundred times on commentary yesterday, ‘Boys, I wouldn’t be sweeping here, don’t sweep, don’t sweep, don’t sweep’. These batters, go and talk to Haydos, who’s a sweeping genius, because he’s telling you not to sweep.

“I feel we’re a little bit nervous to get outside help because it might be a little critical.

“I think if you just stay in your bubble in situations like this, that’s where it gets harder because you keep making the same mistakes and the fans get crazier. Do some things to try and get better, that’s what we need to try to do,” he added.

Australia’s Australia’s Alex Carey plays a sweep shot during the third day of the second cricket Test match between India and Australia in New Delhi. (AP)

Hayden was critical of the Aussies’ over-use of sweep shots during their third innings capitulation, explaining on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast: “The ball not going over the stumps means you can only sweep on line.

“You’ve got to see what the Indian batsmen do and that’s come down to the ball. Once you start moving your feet, then they might start tossing it wide, then the sweep shot might be an option.

“I’m never a big fan of saying don’t sweep. I think that’s the wrong mentality because you already saw how productive the shot was. I’m just saying don’t sweep every ball.

“You can’t have it all in the game of cricket. Leave those sweep shots to hackers like myself.

“It was disappointing wasn’t it. You only have to look at the way Cares (Alex Carey) played that innings and you get a sense of desperation and that what’s India want.”