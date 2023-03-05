IND vs AUS: Matthew Hayden says Australia made a mistake by dropping Travis Head in first test

Travis Head played one of the defining knocks of his career, defending relentless pressure from India’s spinners on a raging turner in Indore, before finding his feet to hit a 53-ball 49 to lead Australia to a rare win in India.

After a brilliant home summer, scoring four fifties and a century agains West Indies and South Africa, Australia dropping Head in the first test, seemingly due to India’s strategy of targeting left-handers, shocked many.

And after his match-winning inning s in Indore, Matthew Hayden has come out in criticism of that decision. “Australia just did not play their best side (in the first Test) – Travis Head should have been just about No.1 picked in that side,” he was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

Hayden believes that Head’s aggressive batting style, given his tendency to score quickly, and great form should have made his selection for any test team a no-brainer, even if his record in the subcontinent, and especially India, was not great.

“He was brilliant last (Australian) summer. Who cares what happens a few years ago, he was in form! Needed to play that (first) Test. And now he is showing exactly why you pick him,” he said.

“He has got wonderful intent to score, his strike rate is enormous. Gets that momentum and that belief in the batting changeroom. He is a mover and a shaker.”

Head does not boast of a remarkable record in India, but given his ability to come later down the batting order and play quicker counterattacking innings, his ability against spin was not in question. He was one of the pre-series contenders to make the difference for Australia.

After the win in Indore, the left-hander downplayed his role in Australia’s historic win – just the third from a touoring side in India in a decade. “It’s nice to contribute. Not everything goes your way and it’s never always going to be clear sailing,” he said.

“So, nice to stay prepared, the coaching staff and players and the vibe that we’ve created has meant we can get on with the job and make sure when that chance comes I’m ready enough to take it.”