‘Did you bring your passport to Melbourne? Get a flight on Monday morning’: Matt Kuhnemann reveals phone call from chief selector George Bailey

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann revealed when chief selector George Bailey told him to “hop on a plane and head over to India” over the phone to join Australia’s Test team.

The 26-year-old was playing a Sheffield Shield match when he got the call from Bailey.

“On Day 3 of the Shield game, I got a call from George Bailey,” Kuhnemann told SENQ Breakfast live from the departure lounge at Melbourne Airport.

“He just told me to get a flight on Monday morning to get over there to replace Sweppo, the news was really exciting.

“He said, ‘Did you bring your passport to Melbourne?’, lucky enough it was in my bag.

“I got one of the Queensland boys to bring down some clothes for me and we went from there.

“I’m sort of not packed, I told Marnus (Labuschagne) that I’ll have to borrow some of his clothes.”

Kuhnemann has played only 12 first-class games but the youngster has the experience of playing in the sub-continent after being a part of Australia A tour to Sri Lanka last June where he played in four ODIs and an unofficial Test. He has also spent some time at Chennai’s MRF academy.

“I spent a couple of months in Sri Lanka last year,” Kuhnemann said.

“They took a couple of us, eight boys to Chennai about six months ago.

“Todd Murphy was a part of that trip and it’s paid off for him so hopefully it pays off for me as well.”

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has insisted that the spinner is in the mix to play the second Test against India, starting from Friday.

“He’s a live chance to play in the next Test match,” McDonald told reporters on Sunday. “If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that’s the way we want to go. That’s why we’ve got four spinners in the squad.”