IND vs AUS: Hayden, Haddin laud Travis Head after his 49* in second innings on Day 3 in Indore

Former Australian cricketers Mathew Hayden and Brad Haddin have lauded Travis Head after his 49 not out against India in the second innings of the third Test in Indore, chasing 76 Australia won by nine wickets to keep the four-match Test series alive 2-1 on Friday

Mathew Hayden on commentary said, “Australia just did not play their best side (in the first Test) – Travis Head should have been just about No.1 picked in that side.”

The gutsy left-hander was in brilliant form in the home summer coming into the series. He scored 525 runs at an average of 87.50 against West Indies and South Africa over five matches at a strike rate of over 95. “He was brilliant last (Australian) summer. Who cares what happens a few years ago, he was in form!” Hayden said.

The 29-year-old was dropped from the first Test in Nagpur and was later brought into the side in the second Test in Delhi. However, David Warner’s injury in the second innings of the second Test meant the Australian think tank decided to open with Head which he seems to enjoy. “Needed to play that (first) Test. And now he is showing exactly why you pick him.” Hayden added.

Speaking about his counter-attacking ability Hayden said, “He has got wonderful intent to score, his strike rate is enormous.”

“Gets that momentum and that belief in the batting changeroom. He is a mover and a shaker,” he added.

Another former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin speaking to FOX cricket said, “He was five off 24 balls.”

“Then he trusted his technique and then he accelerated,” he added. Head scored 49 facing 53 balls.

“It’s nice to contribute,” Head said in his post-match interview.

“Not everything goes your way and it’s never always going to be clear sailing,” He added.

The left-hander further said, “So, nice to stay prepared, the coaching staff and players and the vibe that we’ve created has meant we can get on with the job and make sure when that chance comes I’m ready enough to take it.”