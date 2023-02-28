scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming Details: From live streaming details to venues, here is everything you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

IND vs AUS: Australia look to bounce backIndia vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, and Steve Smith, second right, wait for the third umpire's decision during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming Channel: Having lost the first two off the four Tests in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will look to bounce back against India in the third Test. India had bested the visitors in the first two Tests inside two and a half days each.

While the Nagpur Test saw the hosts register a win by an innings and 132 runs, despite Australia posing a challenge in Delhi, India emerged victorious by six wickets. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been the star performers with the ball, sharing picked 31 wickets in total between them across the two Tests.

Here are the live streaming details of the third India-Australia Test.

When will India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

The India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts from Wednesday, March 1.

What time will India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

The India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from 9:30 am IST.

Where will India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be played?

The India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Where to watch India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?

The India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on TV in India?

The India vs Australia third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports Network channels.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 19:36 IST
Who are the so-called ‘South Group’, accused by ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case?

