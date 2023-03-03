IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 3: Australia need 76 to register first win of series as Day 3 begins

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel and others during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Umesh Yadav became the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets and he has an average of 24.53 which catapults him over the legendary Kapil Dev (26.49). That is the best average of an Indian fast bowler who have taken over 100 wickets at home. On Wednesday, Yadav had scripted another record while batting when his innings had two sixes and a four. With his second six, he equaled Virat Kohli’s record of sixes hit in a Test match. Kohli has hit 24 sixes in 181 innings while Umesh hit the same number of maximums in a far more impressive 64 innings.

Meanwhile, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been spinning webs around the Indian batters as well as scripting his own records. With his 8-wicket haul during India’s second innings, the wily Oz player became second highest overseas wicket taker in India.

Doing so, he surpassed Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan who has 105 Test wickets against India while Lyon now has 113. He also became a record holder of taking the most number of fifers against the hosts in their home with 9. Additionally, Lyon is now the all time leading wicket taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy history.

Find more stories from the 3rd Test below:

