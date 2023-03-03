scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 3: Australia need 76 to register first win of series as Day 3 begins

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Updates Day 3: Australia sniff rare Test victory against India in the 3rd Test at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

By: Sports Desk
March 3, 2023 07:00 IST
IND vs AUS Live Score: India take on Australia in IndoreIndia vs Australia Live Scorecard, 3rd Test Day 3: India look to defend 75 as Australia close in on victory.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia are on the verge of winning the 3rd Test inside the 3rd day in Indore as India have just given a paltry 75 to them to chase down with 10 wickets in hand. If nothing miraculous happens, the visitors will finally taste victory for the first time in this series.

A Test win India is rare with the hosts having lost only 2 matches at home in the last 2 years. The two teams to beat them were England in 2021 and Australia themselves back in 2017. If the 3rd loss indeed goes down on Friday, India will only have their top order collapse to blame with only Cheteshwar Pujara the lone resistance against a lethal Nathan Lyon, who ended up taking 8 wickets in the 2nd innings.

Pujara’s 59 was the sole beacon of light in the Indian innings as both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell cheaply, followed by Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Srikar Bharat. Pujara was ultimately snared by Lyon as Steve Smith took a blinder to dismiss him as India ultimately skittled at 163.

Our Senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the third Test at Indore.

Live Blog

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Follow IND vs AUS live action from the Holkar Stadium in Indore below.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel and others during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Umesh Yadav became the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets and he has an average of 24.53 which catapults him over the legendary Kapil Dev (26.49). That is the best average of an Indian fast bowler who have taken over 100 wickets at home. On Wednesday, Yadav had scripted another record while batting when his innings had two sixes and a four. With his second six, he equaled Virat Kohli’s record of sixes hit in a Test match. Kohli has hit 24 sixes in 181 innings while Umesh hit the same number of maximums in a far more impressive 64 innings.

Meanwhile, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has been spinning webs around the Indian batters as well as scripting his own records. With his 8-wicket haul during India’s second innings, the wily Oz player became second highest overseas wicket taker in India.

Doing so, he surpassed Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan who has 105 Test wickets against India while Lyon now has 113. He also became a record holder of taking the most number of fifers against the hosts in their home with 9. Additionally, Lyon is now the all time leading wicket taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy history.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 07:00 IST
