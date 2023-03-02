IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 2: Onus on Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar to bring India back into the match

India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 3rd Test Day 2: India and Australia lock horns on the 2nd day of 3rd Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: India weren’t prepared for what the Indore pitch offered up on the 1st Day of the 3rd Test as they were skittled out for just 109 runs in their first innings against Australia. Virat Kohli was their top scorer with 22 runs while Umesh Yadav’s late flurry took them just past hundred. If not for that, India were struggling to even cross that landmark.

Australia’s Matthew Kuhnemann broke India’s back with 5 wickets which included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran ashwin and the aforementioned Yadav. His bowling partner Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, took care of Chesteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Srikar Bharat.

Coming into bat, Australia lost Travis Head early but a solid partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia overcome that blow. Both were ultimately snared by Jadeja who ended the day with 4 wickets while Australia finished with a 47-run lead at stumps.

Our Senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the third Test at Indore.