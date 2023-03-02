IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 2: Onus on Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar to bring India back into the match

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates: India weren’t prepared for what the Indore pitch offered up on the 1st Day of the 3rd Test as they were skittled out for just 109 runs in their first innings against Australia. Virat Kohli was their top scorer with 22 runs while Umesh Yadav’s late flurry took them just past hundred. If not for that, India were struggling to even cross that landmark.
Australia’s Matthew Kuhnemann broke India’s back with 5 wickets which included the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran ashwin and the aforementioned Yadav. His bowling partner Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, took care of Chesteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Srikar Bharat.
Coming into bat, Australia lost Travis Head early but a solid partnership between Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia overcome that blow. Both were ultimately snared by Jadeja who ended the day with 4 wickets while Australia finished with a 47-run lead at stumps.
After ending Day 1 as the top scorer among the 17 batters who had got the chance to bat at Indore on Wednesday, Usman Khawaja was asked what his secret was to negotiating the treacherous track. He said: "I played to my plans, tried to score when there was an opportunity and kept out the good balls. It's not rocket science, to be honest. Not an easy wicket out there. Spin-friendly wicket, it felt tough the whole time and I don't expect it to get better. I used the sweep intermittently when I needed to today, did the similar thing last week. It's just another arsenal in your repertoire. It's hard enough out there, bowler keeps you guessing, I was trying to keep them guessing too. It was a bit of a cat and mouse."
Back in 2016, after a Test match against New Zealand where Ravindra Jadeja had bowled a few no balls, Indian legend Bishen Singh Bedi had flagged the issue. “He still bowls no-balls, which is completely unacceptable for a spinner. His back leg should be behind the back crease during the delivery,” Bedi had told the Times of India, back then. That concern has still not been addressed, with Jadeja losing out on at least three wickets due to over-stepping the crease while bowling. (READ MORE)
With India's stint in the middle at Indore lasting a little over the first session, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour admitted that they had not expected the turn they ended up encountering. “It is a challenging wicket for sure. More turn than what we expected. May be because of the moisture, the ball turned sharply in the morning. We could have made more runs for sure but I don’t think anyone played poor or rash cricket. We just had an off day as a batting unit,” Rathour told journalists in a media interaction after the day's play. India were skittled out for 109 on the opening day of the third Test, with left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann picking 5 for 16 in what is his second Test. “Of course you can get out as a batting unit at times but we do prefer to play on turning tracks. That is our strength, that is where we are really good as a unit. To be fair this is a one off wicket," he added.
Former Australian keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist knows that there is no hope left for Australia in this series. But he also wouldn't call the series as a lost case for the visitors. “It’s been a tough series and they have been outplayed by India up to this point, so the series is done and they can’t win it but they can salvage a lot out of it. That’s the challenge. Look, Australia has come up against a very skilfull Indian team here. But there is no reason Australia can’t salvage something out of it. Of course, the World Test Championship is something that is on offer for both teams. So that makes it quite interesting,” said Gilchrist. (READ MORE)
If the visiting Australians lived and perished by the sweep shot in the second Test in New Delhi, the hosts found the cut shot to be their undoing at Indore's Holkar Stadium, observes our man on the ground Sandip G. Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja were all dismissed playing ill-judged cut shots on a minefield of a track, which offered wicked turn and variable bounce. (READ MORE)
Matthew Kuhnemann claimed half of the Indian team in the first innings on a great first day for the visitors in Indore. What is remarkable is that when the first Test was played in Nagpur, the bowler was actually playing for Queensland against Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He came to India as an emergency cover for Mitchell Swepson ahead of the second Test in New Delhi.(READ MORE)
While Australia have a chokehold on this game after Day 1, should India win the third Test and go into Ahmedabad with a 3-0 lead, it is possible that the pitch for the fourth Test is green with India keeping one eye on the World Test Championship, to be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11. “It will be a different ball game (facing Australia in England) for both teams, actually. There is definitely a possibility of that (preparing seaming conditions in Ahmedabad). We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it,” India captain Rohit Sharma had told journalists in the pre-match press conference.(READ MORE)
Sunil Gavaskar was livid. “This is not acceptable," he thundered in the commentary box on Wednesday seeing Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket-taking delivery against Marnus Labuschagne was declared no ball on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Indore. The India legend elaborated: "He has a couple of man of the match awards but a spinner bowling no ball… I think Paras Mhambrey has to sit down with him and make him bowl from behind. This could cost India.” Jadeja did end the day with all four of the Australian wickets that fell, including that of Labuschagne, who he later scalped for 31. But that no ball is likely to stay at the back of Jadeja's mind, particularly because this is the third time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy that he has taken a wicket only for the umpire to signal a no-ball. (READ MORE)
Ravichandran Ashwin slogged in the heat of Indore for 16 wicketless overs on Wednesday. But while his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja all four Australian wickets that fell on Day 1, at least there was some consolation for the off-spinner. He displaced James Anderson as the No 1 bowler in the ICC Test Rankings. (READ MORE)
Axar Patel has been a revelation with the bat so far in this series. But with the ball, he has struggled a bit. In the Border Gavaskar Trophy so far, he has claimed ONE WICKET. His bowling average in this series is 99.00. Thankfully for India, the other two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, have wreaked havoc among the Australians, so Axar's lack of wickets has been obscured a bit.
India lost all their wickets in a heap at Indore, collapsing for 109 runs. But why? What role did the pitch have to play in the Indian team's first innings batting debacle? Venkata Krishna B explains all that and more in this explainer. Simply put: the Indian batters struggled when they faced wicked spin and variable bounce on a mixed-soil pitch, which showed effects of selective watering. (READ MORE)
So here's what happened on Day 1 of the third Test. India won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision that the hosts must have immediately regretted after they were skittled out for a paltry 109 runs. Virat Kohli was the top scorer with 22 runs while Shubman Gill, who came in for the beleaguered KL Rahul, scored 21. Of the entire Indian side, only Kohli played more than 50 deliveries on a volatile pitch. The Australians were much more assured with the bat. They ended the day 156/4, with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 60. The visitors had a rare good day on their tour of India, ending Day 1 with a first innings lead of 47 runs and six wickets still in hand.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia. Matt Kuhnemann's maiden Test fifer decimated India which put Australia in a commanding position at the end of the first day. Wii India be able to bounce back after a dismal show in the opening day. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Holkar Stadium.