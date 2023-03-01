IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 1: Will Shubman Gill replace KL Rahul in the playing XI?

India vs Australia Live Scorecard, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia look for way back in the series after going 2-0 down.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: After retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the second Test in Delhi, the bloom is a little off the rose for people hoping to see a more competitive series between the two powerhouses. The only thing remains for India now is to see if they can whitewash the Aussies 4-0. And the road to the clean sweep starts on Wednesday as the 3rd Test gets underway in Indore.

The main selection headache that India skipper Rohit Sharma has in this match is if he drafts in Shubman Gill into the first XI or if he keeps giving chances to former vice captain KL Rahul, who has had a rather underwhelming series thus far. There have been calls of leaving him out of the playing XI but only time will tell if that happens or not.

Australia, meanwhile, will be without their skipper Pat Cummins who had to fly back home after it was revealed that his mother had entered palliative care. Steve Smith will be taking up the reins for the remainder of the series and will hope to channel Ajinkya Rahane’s spirit of the 2020-21 series in order to get something out of this edition.

Our Senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the third Test at Indore.