Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
IND vs AUS Live Score Updates 3rd Test Day 1: Will Shubman Gill replace KL Rahul in the playing XI?

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Score Updates Day 1: The main selection headache that India skipper Rohit Sharma has in this match is if he drafts in Shubman Gill into the first XI or if he keeps giving chances to former vice captain KL Rahul.

Written by Pratyush Raj
March 1, 2023 07:30 IST
IND vs AUS Live Score: All eyes on Holkar StadiumIndia vs Australia Live Scorecard, 3rd Test Day 1: Australia look for way back in the series after going 2-0 down.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: After retaining the Border Gavaskar Trophy in the second Test in Delhi, the bloom is a little off the rose for people hoping to see a more competitive series between the two powerhouses. The only thing remains for India now is to see if they can whitewash the Aussies 4-0. And the road to the clean sweep starts on Wednesday as the 3rd Test gets underway in Indore.

The main selection headache that India skipper Rohit Sharma has in this match is if he drafts in Shubman Gill into the first XI or if he keeps giving chances to former vice captain KL Rahul, who has had a rather underwhelming series thus far. There have been calls of leaving him out of the playing XI but only time will tell if that happens or not.

Australia, meanwhile, will be without their skipper Pat Cummins who had to fly back home after it was revealed that his mother had entered palliative care. Steve Smith will be taking up the reins for the remainder of the series and will hope to channel Ajinkya Rahane’s spirit of the 2020-21 series in order to get something out of this edition.

Our Senior cricket writer Sandip G is covering the third Test at Indore.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Australia from the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

07:30 (IST)01 Mar 2023
IND vs AUS Day 1 Live: Could Ahmedabad pitch be a green track? It's a possibility!

India have already ensured they cannot lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead going into the third Test. Should they win at Indore, there is a ‘possibility’ that the wicket at Ahmedabad might mimic English conditions for the hosts to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final. “It will be a different ball game (facing Australia in England) for both teams, actually. There is definitely a possibility of that (preparing seaming conditions in Ahmedabad). We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it,” Rohit told journalists in the pre-match press conference. The WTC final will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11. (READ MORE)

07:25 (IST)01 Mar 2023
IND vs AUS Live: What to expect from the pitch in Indore?

You must have heard that there is a mix of red and black soil on the Indore pitch. What will that do to the ball? It could make the Indore pitch bouncier than the previous two Tests, reports Sandip G, our man on the ground who will be reporting on the third Test. As Sandip G writes: "Usually, pitches in Indore are largely red-soil ones... but with summer setting in, they have used black soil so that the pitch would hold up for a longer period." You can expect the red soil surfaces to explode fast under the scorching sun, unlike the black counterpart, where the turn could be slower. (READ MORE)

07:21 (IST)01 Mar 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Shami could be replaced by Umesh Yadav?

India's ace paceman Mohammad Shami is likely to be replaced by Umesh Yadav at the Indore Test, reports Venkata Krishna B. The decision would be helpful in managing Shami’s workload. Shami has bowled only 29.7 overs in three innings. But given Jasprit Bumrah's situation, the team management is not willing to take any chances with Shami. (READ MORE)

07:16 (IST)01 Mar 2023
IND vs AUS Live: Rahul to be rested?

Under-fire batter KL Rahul is likely to make way for Shubman Gill to play in the Indore Test, reports Venkata Krishna B. In the two Tests so far this series against Australia, Rahul has scores of 20, 17 and 1. There had been murmurs that Rahul was going to be dropped when selectors sat down to pick the squad for the remaining two Tests and he lost the vice-captaincy. (READ MORE)

07:09 (IST)01 Mar 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Test between India and Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have been outrightly dominant in the home conditions mainly because spin isn't everyone's cup of tea and especially when they face the duo of Ashwin-Jadeja. With two consecutive defeats in the first two Tests, Australia will look to make a comeback against India when they face them in the third game of the series to be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates:

IND vs AUS: Australia look to bounce back India vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, and Steve Smith, second right, wait for the third umpire's decision during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

As we enter the 1st Day of the 3rd Test, India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are standing on the cusp of various personal and team records. Kohli, who completed 25,000 international runs in the 2nd Test, is just 77 runs away from completing 4000 Test runs at home.

Rohit, meanwhile, is India’s highest scorer in this series against Australia, having already notched up 183 runs in 3 innings. He is also 45 runs away from getting 17,000 runs in his international career. If he touches that milestone he will join the elite list consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag who have 17,000+ runs.

He is also just 57 runs away to complete 2000 runs in Test cricket while he is just 80 runs away to complete 3000 runs in international cricket as the skipper of the Indian cricket team. Additionally, Kohli and Rohit are just 44 runs short of completing 1000 runs as a pair in Test cricket.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 07:00 IST
