IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood ruled out of tour due to Achilles niggle

Australia coach Andrew McDonald has said that pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series due to an Achilles injury. The pacer will fly back to Australia and will do his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint that has sidelined him from the first two Tests.

Hazlewood confirmed a left Achilles niggle caused in part by damp run-ups at the SCG for last month’s Test against South Africa last month but he was tipped to regain his fitness after the Nagpur Test.

Both quicks are returning to Australia – Cummins is set to head back to India before the third Test while Hazlewood will not #INDvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 20, 2023

“Hazlewood has been ramping up his bowling at training in recent weeks but hasn’t been able to shake the injury and will instead continue his recovery at home in Sydney,” McDonald told reporters.

McDonald has said that Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are in line to play for the Indore Test.

On Todd Murphy’s injury, McDonald said: “He had a slight niggle in the side. It looks as though the timeframe between now and the next Test should be enough to resolve that.

“So he’ll have not a test but he’ll have a good workout two days before … it looks good.”