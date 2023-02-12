IND vs AUS: Jaydev Unadkat released from the India squad to play Ranji Trophy final

IND vs AUS: Left-arm-seamer Jayadev Unadkat has been released from the Indian squad for the Australia series to play for his state team Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy final against Bengal said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a press release on Sunday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the 2nd Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the statement released read.

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Mastercard Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata,” it further added.

NEWS – Jaydev Unadkat released from India’s squad for 2nd Test to take part in the finals of the Ranji Trophy. More details here – https://t.co/pndC6zTeKC #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8yPcvi1PQl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2023

The second Test between India and Australia will begin on the 17th of the month at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Jayadev Unadkat is the skipper of the Saurashtra side. Despite his absence, his side secured a place in the Ranji Trophy final for the fifth time in the history of the tournament, defeating Karnataka by four wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier today.

The 2019-20 edition champions scored the required 115 runs for victory on the fifth and final day of the semifinal match to set up a title showdown with Bengal. It will be a repeat of the 2019-20 summit clash, where Bengal had finished second best.

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada, following his match-altering double century in the first innings that helped the team to a mammoth 527, played another polished knock of unbeaten 47 just when the Karnataka bowlers had reduced the team to 42/5 in the second innings.

With Karnataka looking poised to defend a paltry 100-plus total on home turf and Krishnappa Gowtham (3/38) and Vasuki Koushik (3/32) on fire, the 34-year-old Vasavada remained calm under trying circumstances to guide his side to a hard-fought win in 34.2 overs.