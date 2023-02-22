‘It’s like a car crash in slow motion’: Australia batting coach Venuto reveals dressing room chaos

Australia batting coach Michael Di Venuto on Tuesday revealed the team’s dressing room chaos following a 6-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the Delhi Test. “It was a like a car crash in slow motion isn’t it?” Di Venuto was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s like what has just happened there? You guys saw exactly what we saw. It’s just constant panic and people moving everywhere,” Venuto said describing the scenes after a dramatic collapse which saw them lose eight wickets for 28 runs.

An angry Steve Smith vented once back in the sanctuary of the dressing room. “He was certainly disappointed when he got out, and he made it known that it was a poor shot in the dressing room,” the coach said.

Ravichandra Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis) Ravichandra Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Steve Smith. (REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

Smith’s dismissal to the sweep shot triggered the collapse as Australia were all out for 113 in 31.1 overs, giving India just 115 runs to win the Test, which the home side did in 26.4 overs to go 2-0 up and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Talking about Smith’s dismissal, the coach said, “I haven’t spoken to him yet about that, and where he’s at. But he’s excited about these conditions, he loves these conditions. It will be a frustrating thing for him at the moment that he hasn’t had the impact he would have liked.”

“So I think most people would have heard that, they should have had a fair idea of what not to do. It was just one of those moments in the game when you’re under pressure from world-class bowlers, things happen sometimes, it’s unusual for him.”

“Guys under pressure moved away from their plans of what worked, and you pay the consequence in this country,” Di Venuto said.

Advertisement

“We were almost ahead of the game, and the feeling just looking at it was ‘geez, if we just get another 50 runs real quick’ which you can’t do in this country. We’ve spoken about that, so it’s not like it’s something new.

“But pressure does strange things and we saw a lot of people go out and try and sweep their way to a score. It’s not all doom and gloom, but the 90 minutes of batting certainly wasn’t anything special.” Many Australian batters perished while trying to sweep and Di Venuto admitted that the shot carried a high percentage of risk for players who aren’t adept at playing it.

Di Venuto said most of the Australian batters erred in using the shot as a method of trying to get off strike rather than trusting their defence to survive.

“When you’re under pressure and you panic, and you’re not trusting your defence, sometimes it is ‘I’ve just got to get up the other end’ and how do you do that? The sweep shot the other day seemed to be the way they were trying to do it, which is not the ideal way on a spinning wicket with variable bounce.It’s common sense, but that’s pressure.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the bulk of the Australian squad have been granted a few days leave from cricket duties, with some making a trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra and others taking to the golf course.