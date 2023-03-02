‘It’s an absolute desert’- Former cricketers’ stinging reactions on Indore pitch

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 2: The pitch at Indore for the third India vs Australia Test has sparked another debate on the kind of surfaces being prepared in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The track which witnessed 14 wicket on Day 1, all to spinners name, has drawn sharp reactions from former players and fans.

While on commentary, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden said,” It’s an absolute desert. It is so dry.”

Hayden on Day 1 had said,” No way spinners should come to bowl in the sixth over. This is the reason I don’t like these kinds of surfaces. It shouldn’t be keeping this low and turning so much on Day 1. It doesn’t matter whether Australia wins this Test or India. These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket.”

The most stinging criticism came from former Australian Test quick Michael Kasprowicz who told SEN Cricket,” What’s more, none of the 14 wickets fell to pace. Fans saw the full extent of the pitch when Nathan Lyon bowled Cheteshwar Pujara off a delivery that turned unimaginably and kept low to hit the right-hander’s leg stump. Just 50 balls had been bowled before Lyon’s peach.”

“It’s a shocker, this wicket is an absolute tip. There’s no way for Test cricket before lunch on Day 1 for a pitch to be playing this many tricks. It throws everyone out. It’s interesting to watch and it’s great watching them survive, (but) it’s not good. It’s not good cricket,” he further added.

The ICC match referee Chris Broad is almost certain to take cognisance of the diabolical nature of the track and it won’t be surprising that after Nagpur and Delhi which were rated “average”, the track for the ongoing Test match could well get a “Below Average” rating.

India were all out for 109 in just over a session while Australia managed to crawl to 156 for 4 as 14 wickets fell by the end of the day’s play.

The degree of turn was a massive 8.3. Nathan Lyon got one to dart back in from way outside the off stump and that too with ball keeping low. Ut left Cheteshwar Pujara surprised. That turned 6.8 degrees.

“The pitch makes all the difference if you want to watch good cricket. You must have wickets with even bounce so that both batters and bowlers get equal opportunity. If the ball turns from day one and first session itself and that too with uneven bounce, it makes a mockery of Test cricket,” Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar told news agency PTI.

“It is important to get crowds back for Test cricket. You see that in England and Australia but unfortunately it is not happening in India. People will come back to Test cricket only if it is interesting. Nobody wants to see bowlers dominating the batters from first session itself,” added one of the finest batters of spin bowling India have produced.