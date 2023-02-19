IND vs AUS: Indian cricket team visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The Indian cricket team on Sunday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India.

The Indian team retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia in Delhi on Sunday. With Australia, 60/1 at the end on stumps at day two, the hosts mounted a comeback in the match, dismissing the rest of their batting for 113 apart from their one run lead in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara helped close the chase in the second session of what was his 100th Test.

The BCCI posted a series of pictures showing captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and head coach Rahul Dravid among others in the museum.

A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia Stay tuned for the video🎥. pic.twitter.com/NsUT2wWseW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which opened to the public last year in April, is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and has the record of how each one has contributed to the development of the country over the last 75 years.

India will next take on Australia in the third Test, starting on March 1 in Indore.