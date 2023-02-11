IND vs AUS: ‘I’m so thankful for the fact that I’ve got a partner like him to be bowling alongside me’, Ashwin heaps praise of Jadeja after India win

It was Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin in the second. India’s fifer stars in an innings and 132 win in the Nagpur Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Between them, the duo shared 99 wickets against Australia just in the last eight Tests at home. That number has now become 114 in the last nine.

With India all out for 400 in the first session of day three, Ashwin led India’s wipe out of Australia’s batting in the second innings, completing his five-wicket haul inside 10 overs.

Post match however, Ashwin heaped praise of his long time spin twin. “I’m so thankful for the fact that I’ve got a partner like him to be bowling alongside me,” Ashwin told Star Sports.

He further added, “(Bowling with Jadeja) Massive help is an understatement. He’s been in phenomenal form. The way he’s batted, the way he’s bowled and we don’t have to talk about how well he moves in the field.”

The right arm off spinner also praised the latest addition to India’s spin powerhouse, Axar Patel. “Axar is no ordinary bowler either. We’ve got a very good set of spinners and all of us who can bat.”

India took less than a session to bowl out Australia for 91 in the second innings, a feat former India head coach Ravi Shastri quoted as ‘being in a hurry’ to which Ashwin replied, “You know how things work from the third day onwards here in Test matches. I’d credit the batting unit, they really dug deep and kept them on the field for a long while. It’s going to be tough for the team coming out and bat. The early wickets really set the tone today.”

Having picked three wickets in the first innings, Ashwin partnered alongside Jadeja to dismiss the visitors for 177 in the first innings on day one. However, it wasn’t the only piece of action he was involved in as he came out to bat at number three later in the day after India lost KL Rahul in the first innings.

“I’ve really struggled to cope up with sitting inside and watching the guys bat sometimes,” Ashwin said on batting the order. “I am too nervous these days. I’ve been asking them for an opportunity to go out and bat early if there’s an opportunity and it presented itself. My friend Pujara just let it go, he said I need a nightwatchman, 20 minutes to go.’ I took the opportunity gladly.”

Coming into the match, the Nagpur wicket had been a hot topic of discussion. But Ashwin didn’t think it carried any demons.

“I thought this wicket was quite slow. You need to get the batsman driving on this. Getting them to drive was a good way for me to lure them into shots and induce the other half of the bat as well. The carry and bounce seemed a little low.”