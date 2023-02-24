‘I’m 100 per cent ready to go’: Cameron Green all set to play in Indore Test

Australian star all-rounder Cameron Green said he is 100 per cent fit and will play the third against India at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore starting on March 1.

The 23-year-old said, “I was so, so close last game but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so I’m 100 per cent ready to go,”

Green will give the required team balance for the Australian side who have been struggling to get their team composition right and hence are trailing in the four-match series by 2-0. With Pat Cummins flown back to Sydney and will miss the third Test due to illness to his mother Green’s availability for selection will give a boost to the Australian think tank.

The star all-rounder speaking about his practice said, “I reckon it’s just a few instances in the nets where I’d maybe go for a sweep and just jarred (the injured finger) on my bat.”

“I went for a sweep to a pretty new ball, just caught the very end of it and had a bit of pain at the back of my finger, but apart from that it’s been really sweet the last two weeks, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it,” he added.

Australian batters have been heavily criticized for playing sweep shots and getting out by former players and pundits during the second innings of the Delhi Test.

Speaking about his bowling Green said, “My bowling is actually going really well, I think we probably thought the ball on the back of the finger rolling off might be painful but that’s been completely fine.”

“I had my first hit probably four or five days ago against the pace bowlers and felt completely fine,” he added.

Green will stay in India after the series for IPL where he was brought for 17.50 crores by 5-time champion Mumbai Indians.