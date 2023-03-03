scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
IND vs AUS: ICC rates Indore Test pitch as ‘poor’; Holkar Stadium handed three demerit points

In his assessment, Broad said, “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start."

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma inspect the pitch during a practice session. (FILE)
The International Cricket Council (ICC) rated the pitch for the third Test match between India and Australia as “poor” as part of the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process on Friday. India’s slumped to a nine-wicket loss at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad has submitted a report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials after consulting with both the captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. After the assessment, the venue received three demerit points.

Broad said, “The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has two weeks to appeal against the sanctions.

Read |IND vs AUS: Shaun Tait wants to see ‘wickets that take match to Day 4 or 5’ after India’s loss in Indore Test

The pitch has come under immense scrutiny by many of the former players after India was bowled out for 109 on the morning of Day 1. While on commentary, former Aussie opener Matthew Hayden said, “It’s an absolute desert. It is so dry.”

He went on to add: “No way spinners should come to bowl in the sixth over. This is the reason I don’t like these kinds of surfaces. It shouldn’t be keeping this low and turning so much on Day 1. It doesn’t matter whether Australia wins this Test or India. These kinds of surfaces are not good for Test cricket.”

The most stinging criticism came from former Australian Test quick Michael Kasprowicz who told SEN Cricket, “What’s more, none of the 14 wickets fell to pace. Fans saw the full extent of the pitch when Nathan Lyon bowled Cheteshwar Pujara off a delivery that turned unimaginably and kept low to hit the right-hander’s leg stump. Just 50 balls had been bowled before Lyon’s peach.”

“It’s a shocker, this wicket is an absolute tip. There’s no way for Test cricket before lunch on Day 1 for a pitch to be playing this many tricks. It throws everyone out. It’s interesting to watch and it’s great watching them survive, (but) it’s not good. It’s not good cricket,” he further added.

Broad has also rated the Nagpur and Delhi strips as “average”. All three Test matches ended in three days. Despite the loss in the third Test, India lead the series 2-1.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:12 IST
EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
