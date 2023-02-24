IND vs AUS: Ian Healy says Pat Cummins should leave captaincy and focus on his fast bowling

Former Australia batting great Ian Healy has come out in support of under-fire skipper Pat Cummins and said the pacer should avoid ‘captaincy burnout’ and step away from leading the side as early as possible.

Healy on SEN network’s podcast said, “I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish (as just a bowler).”

“The captaincy creates a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain. He’s done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he’s adding (short-form captaincy) to his thought processes at a time when he’s dealing with some sort of family illness back home.

“So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden.”

The 29-year-old skipper has been leading the Aussie side for the last 18 months. He was appointed Test captain in November 2021 and ODI skipper after Aaron Finch left the post.

Cummins, who had been at the top of Men’s Test bowlers rankings since February 2019, dropped to third on 858 rating points, but could still regain top billing with some strong performances during Australia’s ongoing Test series against India.

In the four-match series, the visitors are lagging behind India with two consecutive defeats in Nagpur and Delhi Tests. A lot more is expected of him as a pacer whose average of 21.50 with the ball is the best of any Australian to take over 200 wickets, as is his strike rate of 47.2.

While on being asked who could take the charge as skipper, Healy suggested Travis Head’s name, “I think Travis Head is quite capable. He’s led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he’s quite capable and has got a lot of experience.”

“He’s the main one that stands out to me. The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it (in the short form), but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can’t think (of any).”