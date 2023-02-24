scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Ian Healy says Pat Cummins should leave captaincy and focus on his fast bowling

“I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish (as just a bowler)”- Ian Healy

Pat CumminsAustralia captain Pat Cummins, pictured here reacting after the second cricket test against India in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Former Australia batting great Ian Healy has come out in support of under-fire skipper Pat Cummins and said the pacer should avoid ‘captaincy burnout’ and step away from leading the side as early as possible.

Healy on SEN network’s podcast said, “I don’t want him carrying the burden of so much captaincy for too long. I want him to finish (as just a bowler).”

“The captaincy creates a burnout and four to five years is a long time as a captain. He’s done a few years (as Test captain) already, now he’s adding (short-form captaincy) to his thought processes at a time when he’s dealing with some sort of family illness back home.

“So yeah, I would like to see him finish his career as a tearaway fast bowler and someone else with the captaincy burden.”

The 29-year-old skipper has been leading the Aussie side for the last 18 months. He was appointed Test captain in November 2021 and ODI skipper after Aaron Finch left the post.

Cummins, who had been at the top of Men’s Test bowlers rankings since February 2019, dropped to third on 858 rating points, but could still regain top billing with some strong performances during Australia’s ongoing Test series against India.

In the four-match series, the visitors are lagging behind India with two consecutive defeats in Nagpur and Delhi Tests. A lot more is expected of him as a pacer whose average of 21.50 with the ball is the best of any Australian to take over 200 wickets, as is his strike rate of 47.2.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

While on being asked who could take the charge as skipper, Healy suggested Travis Head’s name, “I think Travis Head is quite capable. He’s led South Australia since he was a 21-year-old, he’s quite capable and has got a lot of experience.”

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
India vs Australia Live Scorecard
IND vs AUS Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: When and where to ...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

“He’s the main one that stands out to me. The likes of Glenn Maxwell might be able to do parts of it (in the short form), but as far as longer-term captaincy prospects other than Travis Head, I can’t think (of any).”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:05 IST
Next Story

The other victim: The environmental costs of the Russia-Ukraine War

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
close