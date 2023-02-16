Ian Healy picks Travis Head as his future ‘Australian captain’. Border slams selectors for dropping Head in the first Test

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has picked Travis Head, who was dropped for the first Test against India, as the future “Australian captain”.

“(He’s) a possible captain. Who’s our next captain? I don’t think Marnus is a captaincy type… and Travis Head is. He captained South Australia since he was 21 and we’re mucking him around at a time we need to be revving him up,” Healy said on Sen radio. Head is 29 years old, the same age as the current Test captain Pat Cummins.

Healy also predicted that Head will soon become the Test opener.

“I think he’ll be our opener before long. He’ll replace one of Khawaja and Warner, whoever goes first. They might both go at the same time, and Travis Head will be our Australia opener.” Head has opened 18 times in ODIs for an average of 51.3.



Head found more support from the former Australian captain Allan Border, who was aghast that Head wasn’t picked for the first Test in Nagpur.

“I thought he must have been crook or injured himself…. I just couldn’t believe that Travis Head could be left just on a win that he didn’t play very well in India last time or when they were in Sri Lanka,” Border said on Sen radio.

It was reported that Head was dropped for the first Test for Australia’s horses-for-courses strategy, based on his past performances in India. Border believes the team management “overthought” the issue.

Advertisement

“That’s maybe a case, but you’re allowed to improve, and Travis Head is one of those players that has improved and he showed that during the summer. He deserved the opportunity to play in that First Test match no doubt it about, I think they got that selection really wrong.

“I think we overthought some of the stuff, worrying about all little gremlins about the pitch… that’s what you expect when you go over there, they got the plans and the team wrong in the first game.”