‘One of the greatest catches in the history of cricket’: Ian Healy on Steve Smith’s brilliant catch to dismiss Pujara

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith on Thursday took a stunning catch at the leg slip in the third Test to dismiss India’s Cheteshwar Pujara.

Smith’s one-handed catch turned the tide of the game as Pujara, who was batting at 59, patiently and gradually fought to rebuild the Indian innings alone after the rest of the top order had crumbled.

Australian great Ian Healy was particularly impressed with Smith’s catch and described it as one of the best he’d ever seen.

“Pujara’s dismissal, I’ve just looked at it, that’s one of the greatest catches in the history of cricket, that’s as good as it gets,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

“With his old cobbler’s back, he had a deteriorating disk, but that just takes me back to Mark Waugh.

“It’d be Bobby Simpson, it’d be every best slips fielder in the history of cricket, they would have loved to have taken that catch.”

Healy believes Smith’s catch stood above the rest because he wasn’t positioned to pluck a ball that was glanced off the middle of the batsman’s bat.

Given the ball was hit well by Pujara, Smith’s effort was purely reflex as the ball stuck in his right hand.

“He was standing wide at leg-slip,” Healy said.

“He was there for that one that spins, bounces, gets an inside edge or shoulder of the bat, off the hip or the top of the pad that balloons wide to leg-slip.

“But he gets an absolute leg glance that was fine just past the wicketkeeper.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon ran through the Indian batting on day two to end with an eight-wicket haul and put his team within touching distance of a rare win in India.

Now, Australia need only 76 runs to complete a memorable Test win in India.