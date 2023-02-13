IND vs AUS: I would drop David Warner, says Mitchell Johnson

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson in his column for the West Australian, has said that David Warner should be dropped for the second Test after scores of 1 and 10 in the first Test in Nagpur.

“I would drop David Warner, elevate Matthew Renshaw to open and bring Travis Head into the middle order,” Johnson wrote.

Travis Head’s exclusion from the Nagpur Test raise eyebrows. But Head’s record in Asia has been below par, the southpaw averages 21.30 in Asia, and comes off a tour of Sri Lanka where he scored 23 runs at an average of 7.66.

“If it’s about a horses for courses policy based on previous form in the subcontinent, why didn’t that apply to Warner?”, Johnson wrote.

“That’s where it got murky for me.”

Despite the grim nature of the defeat in Nagpur, it remains unlikely that Australia will drop their star opener – since debuting for Australia in 2009, Warner has never been dropped from the national side barring a one-year period of suspension in 2018-19.

In the past Warner have had self-doubts about playing in the sub-continent.

In 2016, on a tour of Sri Lanka, Warner cleared his throat: “You’ve got to be patient enough. They’re (boundary balls) the ones you’ve got to really wait on. You’ve got to bite the bullet.” That didn’t last long. A month later, after some failures, here is what he said. “You got to think out of the box. If you defend, one’s got your name on it, and one’s going to straighten… You’re sitting duck when you’re facing six balls in a row.

Same thing in 2017 India. Patience talk. Then how he needs to attack Ashwin. Didn’t work.