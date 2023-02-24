scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
‘We are mature enough, playing international cricket’: Harmanpreet Kaur hits back at Nasser Hussain for ‘schoolgirl error’ comment

Harmanpreet's bat got locked while trying to complete a second run on Thursday and that proved to be the turning point of the game as the untimely dismissal of the skipper led to their heartbreaking five-run defeat.

former England skipper Nasser Hussain for his comment during commentry in which he termed her run-out as a "schoolgirl error".
Indian women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who played a 52 off 34 balls knock in the T20 world cup semifinal against Australia, has hit back at former England skipper Nasser Hussain for his comment in which he termed her run-out as a “schoolgirl error”.

“He (Nasser) said that? Okay. I don’t know. That is a way of thinking. I don’t know. But sometimes it happens. I have seen many times in cricket when batters are taking a single like that and sometimes bat is stuck there. But obviously, I will take it as we were unlucky today,” said Harmanpreet. She felt the only way she could have been dismissed was a freak run out and as luck would have it, that is exactly what happened.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

“We were unlucky but I don’t think it was a mistake of a schoolgirl. We are mature enough and playing international cricket. Whatever he said, that’s his way of thinking,” she said.

“It is very difficult to control myself. I don’t know. Right now, I am sitting in a hangover,” Harmanpreet said during a media interaction.

“I don’t understand how it is going on. But after this, when we go to the room, we will know how many more days it will take. But I think we played good cricket. That’s all I can say,” said Harmanpreet.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:31 IST
