scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir warns India against complacency, reminds how ‘Dravid- Laxman’ epic stand outplayed Aussies

Citing the example from the 2001 Kolkata Test, Gautam Gambhir has warned Rohit Sharma-led team against complacency with two more Test matches yet to be played.

Australia players look dejected after the New Delhi Test match versus India. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir warns India against complacency, reminds how ‘Dravid- Laxman’ epic stand outplayed Aussies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has warned Rohit Sharma-led team against complacency with two more Tests yet to be played of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series. India have won the first two matches convincingly and had already retained the trophy. The Indian team are one win away from sealing their World Test Championship (WTC) berth.

Gambhir gave the reference of the famous 2001 Kolkata Test when the Indian teams back was against the wall and then VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) put on an epic 376 runs stand for the fifth wicket.

“If one of them scores a double century, you would remember Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did that when India were down and out, one player scored a 280 (281) and another scored a 150 (180) after a follow-on and India won the series. Such things have happened. So you can’t count them out but technically, there are a lot of issues,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

Gambhir said it is too early to say that India will win the series 4-0.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

“I cannot predict if it will be 4-0 because this dressing room still has individuals – Steve Smith, Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja – the batting will be extremely dependent on these three players if David Warner doesn’t play,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I believe you cannot teach defense to these batters now. If you try to improve your technique in the middle of the series, you won’t even score the 260 and 120 you scored.

“Only individual performances can help Australia stage a comeback and not a collective performance,” said Gambhir.

Advertisement

The third Test match between India and Australia will be held in Indore from March 1.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 09:22 IST
Next Story

What’s the reason for heart attacks in less than 35-year-olds and how to prevent them?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
close