IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir warns India against complacency, reminds how ‘Dravid- Laxman’ epic stand outplayed Aussies

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has warned Rohit Sharma-led team against complacency with two more Tests yet to be played of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Series. India have won the first two matches convincingly and had already retained the trophy. The Indian team are one win away from sealing their World Test Championship (WTC) berth.

Gambhir gave the reference of the famous 2001 Kolkata Test when the Indian teams back was against the wall and then VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) put on an epic 376 runs stand for the fifth wicket.

“If one of them scores a double century, you would remember Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did that when India were down and out, one player scored a 280 (281) and another scored a 150 (180) after a follow-on and India won the series. Such things have happened. So you can’t count them out but technically, there are a lot of issues,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

Gambhir said it is too early to say that India will win the series 4-0.

“I cannot predict if it will be 4-0 because this dressing room still has individuals – Steve Smith, Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja – the batting will be extremely dependent on these three players if David Warner doesn’t play,” he said.

“I believe you cannot teach defense to these batters now. If you try to improve your technique in the middle of the series, you won’t even score the 260 and 120 you scored.

“Only individual performances can help Australia stage a comeback and not a collective performance,” said Gambhir.

The third Test match between India and Australia will be held in Indore from March 1.