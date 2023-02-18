scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
IND vs AUS: Everything with the turn to the leg side: Kohli’s wagon wheel against spin

Barring a boundary to third man against Todd Murphy, 23 runs came on the on side against the off-spinner. A similar skewed stat was also against Nathan Lyon.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
IND vs AUS: Everything with the turn to the leg side: Kohli's wagon wheel against spin
Perhaps, it was Virat Kohli’s best knock against spin in India in recent times. Of his 44, 37 came on the leg side, as he repeatedly played with the turn. Rarely did he play anything against the spin.

Barring a boundary to third man against Todd Murphy, 23 runs came on the on side against the off-spinner. A similar skewed stat was also against Nathan Lyon.

When the left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann strayed to the leg and middle, Kohli picked up the runs on the on side (all 8 runs of the left-armer).

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 19:58 IST
