Three sins of India: How the run-out horror show unfolded in Sydney Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, is run out as Australia's Will Pucovski watches on day three of the third cricket Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (AP Photo)

India lost a good opportunity to seize a big lead in the third Test at Sydney after three reckless run-outs broke their back in the first innings at the SCG on Saturday.

This is the first time in 12 years that three India batsmen got run out in a Test innings. The last time such an instance occurred was back in 2008 in the 2nd innings of the Mohali Test against England.

Overall this is the seventh instance for India with 3 run-outs. Incidentally, they did not win any of those 6 games in the past.

Hazelwood’s brilliance

Hazlewood stunned the cricket fraternity with an unbelievable reflex throw to get a direct hit and claim the wicket of Hanuma Vihari.

After bowling 16 overs, big Hoff was stationed at mid-off, he was able to release the ball before hitting the ground – and his accuracy was bang on too. A crucial partnership that was building between Pujara and Vihari was broken and India’s scorecard at that stage was 142/4.

The second sin

It is difficult to ascertain who was at fault in this one but knowing Ashwin doesn’t take these quick singles, Jadeja should not have called for it. He drove a full-length delivery to mid-off and Cummins was quick to collect the ball and then fire a rocket at the keeper’s end where Labuschagne grabbed the ball and took off the bails before Ashwin could get there. From 195/5, India were suddenly down to 206/7 at this stage.

The final nail

Bumrah’s run out was probably Jadeja’s error of judgment. After completing one run, the southpaw called for a two and Bumrah had to pay the price. It all happened when Jadeja flicked a ball through short leg and once again it was Labuschagne in the act as he sprinted back, gathered the ball, and then hit the bull’s eye at the bowler’s end. Bumrah was nowhere in the frame as India went nine down with 216 runs on the board.

Indian batsmen dismissed run-out this series – Kohli, Rahane, Vihari & Ashwin. The last time four or more of India’s top eight got run-out in a series was in Pakistan in 1989/90 – Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden Test series. Manjrekar, Azharuddin, Sidhu, Prabhakar & Tendulkar were runout in that series