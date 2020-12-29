Credit to debutants Mohd Siraj and Shubman Gill: Ajinkya Rahane on MCG win

Ajinkya Rahane-led team India bounced back in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne Cricket Ground as the visitor beat hosts by eights wickets on Day 4 on Tuesday. The four-match Test series is 1-1 now.

The target of 70 was never a big one but for a team that was bowled out for its all-time lowest score of 36 only 10 days back, one can’t fault them if that played at the back of their minds. Shubman Gill (35 not out) and skipper Rahane (27 not out) knocked off the runs in 15.5 overs to complete the victory.

Talking about the historic win, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane said hailed the debutants Shubman Gill and Mohd Siraj,”Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants Siraj and Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see. Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings.”

“That (five-bowler plan) worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us. Shubman, we all know his First-class career and in this game, he has shown the intent to play shots at this level. Has shown composure.”

Rahane, who led the team from the front with his first-innings ton, also said,”Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It’s really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that’s where I think the First-class experience comes in handy. The talk was all about showing the attitude and intent on the field.”

The skipper also said that Umesh is recovering well, management and medical staff will take the call if he would be able to play in the next Test.