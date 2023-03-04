scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
IND vs AUS: Change of ball did make difference believes Dinesh Karthik

The embattled Team India, which had set Australia a meagre 76 target, got a glimmer of hope when Ashwin dismissed Umsan Khawaja off the second ball in the third morning.

Dinesh Karthik on the left and Ravi Ashwin on right. (FILE/PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin was let down by the change of ball which proved to be softer and Australian batters found easier to score of, feels senior keeper Dinesh Karthik.

“Ashwin is a momentum bowler, when he gets a wicket, he generally adds two-three in his spell. Ashwin after that first wicket bowled a lot of balls that troubled Head,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

In fact, India had the control during those first 10 overs.

“Ashwin bowled really well in the first 10 overs, kept good length, but the moment they changed that ball, they were not happy with the ball, probably the stitches had given a little way near the leather,” Karthik explained.

With Australia 13/1 after 10 overs, the ball developed some issue near the seam and had to be changed. In the next over left-hander Travis Head, who was on 5 off 22 balls, stepped it up hitting the premier India off-spinner for a boundary and a six to seize control.

“The changed ball made a lot of difference. It was not as hard as they expected. Probably, it didn’t have the bite the ball could have had if it was harder. From then on things just turned completely Australia’s way.” With the changed ball, Ashwin leaked 13 runs in the 11th over and Karthik termed it a “critical” juncture of the match.

“It was critical over in the sense he gave away two loose balls a bit fuller and from that moment Travis Head didn’t look back. He said that’s it, I’m on the charge now. I feel good, my defence is coming well. You make a small error and the batter pounces on it.” “Yes, you’re chasing a low target, so pressure was different. But Head made sure the moment he got those boundaries, he didn’t look back,” he said.

The win secured Australia a place in the World Test Championship final. India now face a must win scenario in the fourth and final Test beginning in Ahmedabad on xx to make the WTC Final.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 09:57 IST
