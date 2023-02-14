IND vs AUS: Cameron Green doubtful for Delhi Test, Mitchell Starc likely to return

According to multiple news reports, all-rounder Cameron Green is doubtful for the second Test of the four-match series, starting from Friday in Delhi.

“Green’s recovery was still progressing as per expectations, but it’s unclear if he will be passed fit,” reported News Corp on Tuesday.

After losing the opening Test by an innings and 132 runs, Australia bank on the availability of Cameron Green to make the right balance.

Green has not played since breaking his finger against South Africa on Boxing Day and his return to the side has been delayed after that same finger was hit during a training session in the lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar series.

“Word on the street is he’s not quite ready to go as yet, recovering from a much more elaborate finger injury from when he had it broken in Melbourne, a number of pins (were inserted) in the finger,” Cricket Pundit Adam Collins told SEN WA.

“He reinjured it a little bit in Bangalore at training camp last week, so they might be conservative around Cameron Green.”

Meanwhile, The Age reports that Michell Starc is expected to be fit for the second Test and could replace Scott Boland.

“I felt like I bowled well, but when you are bringing in someone like Mitchell Starc, who is a gun in these conditions and has bowled really well in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, hopefully I made the selectors’ job a little bit tougher than what it originally was,” Boland told reporters.

“Obviously I want to play. I enjoyed the challenge of bowling in these different conditions. I’ve just got to make the selectors’ job as hard as I can to bring someone in.

“I don’t think we’re going to play three fast bowlers. There’s only going to be two spots up for grabs, I reckon.”