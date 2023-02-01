Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Test, Suryakumar Yadav likely to make debut

Indian middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the first Test match against Australia which is scheduled to start in Nagpur from February 9. Iyer is likely to be fit by the second Test onwards as the batsman hasn’t completely recovered from his back injury.

The Mumbai middle order batsman had to opt out from the three match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury and was asked to head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehab. It is learnt that despite taking injections, Iyer still has pain in his lower back and as a result the NCA has advised the middle-order batsman to take at least two weeks’ rest.

India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav) India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the second day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)

Iyer won’t be joining the Indian team camp at Nagpur before the first Test match starting February 2, and is likely to rehab at NCA.

“His injury hasn’t healed as expected and he will take two weeks at least to play cricket again. He will certainly not be available for the first Test and his availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness report,” a source in the Indian board informed.

The BCCI selection committee has picked a 16-member Indian Test squad for the Test match series against Australia. It is not clear whether the national selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma will pick a replacement or will go ahead with a 15 member squad for the first Test at home.

In a statement a few weeks ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed about Iyer’s injury.

“Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said in a statement.

Iyer’s absence might give all-rounder Suryakumar Yadav the chance to make his Test debut.

Jadeja to join the camp

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be joining the Indian team camp to be held in Nagpur starting February 2. The Indian team players have been asked to report on the morning of February 2. Jadeja cleared his match fitness after he played a Ranji Trophy game for his home side Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu last week in Chennai. Jadeja bowled 41.1 overs and took a match winning seven wickets haul to ensure Saurashtra reached the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals.

The left-arm spinner’s last Test appearance came last year in one of the Test matches against England after which he underwent a knee surgery which saw him missing the T20 World Cup.