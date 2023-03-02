Watch: Rohit Sharma’s unhappy reaction over Indian batters’ approach, sends Ishan Kishan to convey message

During India’s second innings with Chesteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel in the crease, the cameras caught skipper Rohit Sharma in a rather animated mood where he seemed unhappy with the batters’ approach as he made his feelings known to Ishan Kishan in t5he dressing room.

From what it could be understood from Rohit’s gestures, he seemingly wasn’t very happy with the conservative approach of the batters and sent Kishan to relay the message in the middle during break.

Kishan had a brief chat with the two batters and it worked like a charm. Just a few minutes after the conversation, Pujara would hit Nathan Lyon for a huge six which put a smile on Rohit’s face.

India would ultimately be all out for 163 in their second innings on Thursday, leaving Australia needing 76 to win the third test in Indore.

Pujara batted resolutely but fell after making 59 runs. The veteran batter’s departure, with Smith taking a blinder of a catch at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon, virtually ended India’s resistance.

Umesh Yadav lasted just two balls, caught by Cameron Green in the deep for a duck as India’s batting went down without a whimper.

India are leading the series 2-0 having won in Nagpur and New Delhi.