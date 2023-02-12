IND vs AUS: It’s beyond my understanding why there is so much talk about pitch, says Rohit Sharma in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin

IND vs AUS: India captain Rohit Sharma’s 120 and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s 5-wicket haul played a major part in demolishing Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur on Saturday.

After the match, in a video shared by BCCI, both stalwarts were seen discussing various aspects of the match like Ashwin’s 5-wicket haul, Rohit’s century as well as the Nagpur pitch.

Ashwin asked Rohit how it felt to join the elite list of players who have scored a century in all three formats as captain, to which the Indian skipper replied, “Yeah, it feels really good. I just got to know that I have achieved this feat. It’s always nice when you can add these milestones while playing because you have been playing for so long. But honestly speaking, your mind doesn’t go there. (To Ashwin) You have got all those wickets man, I am sure you don’t look at all those numbers. You just come out there, play and do well for your team.”

“When I said old school cricket that means you have to come forward, try and trust your defence, not worry about what the pitch is gonna do. You just got to come to play the ball and worry about the rest later and that is what I was thinking,” the right hander added while talking about how he maneuvered the pitch while facing the Aussie spinners.

Ashwin and Rohit then turned their attention to the pitch controversy that has been looming over the series before the first ball was even bowled.

“Pitch talk is the real favourite topic on social media, especially for touring teams. When you were batting or they were batting, not one ball nicked off and went to silly points. You guys did not look in trouble. What is the secret? Is it good batsmanship or do we play on a different pitch?” Ashwin asked Rohit.

“Same pitch. Like I said, the talk we have in the changing room, it’s about your ability and what you can do on the pitch. It’s beyond my understanding why there is so much talk about pitch. Sad to see there is not enough talk about skills. People are not talking about the bowler and the batter. That’s really sad but it is what it is. It didn’t bother us” Rohit said.

The captain also lavished praise on Ravindra Jadeja who made his return to international cricket after 5 months and picked up the man of the match award on Saturday.

“He is coming back after 5-6 months and for him to come back in the way he did it’s a good sign for us, he is a massive player for us. He really improved a lot as a cricketer. I know he could always bowl but what I’m seeing in him the way he is batting these days is more pleasing to me.”

Talking about Ashwin’s 450 wickets, Rohit called the veteran spinner a ‘stalwart’ and lauded his feat.

“This is my first five-wicket haul with you as my captain. It’s been a pleasure actually. I have had a lot of meaningful conversations, I have enjoyed having those discussions in the middle. I look forward to contributing more for you as a player both both as a bowler and a batter,” Ashwin said to Rohit.