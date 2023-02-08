scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Straight-up pitch doctoring’- Aussie cricket experts react on Nagpur pitch

The entire surface was first watered, then only the centre of the pitch got the roller treatment, and extra watering done outside the left-hander’s leg stump.

IND vs AUS, Border Gavaskar Trophy, India vs Australia, Nagpur Test, India playing XI, Australia playing XiAustralian team members inspect the pitch during a practice session ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Australia, at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium (VCA) in Nagpur, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Sharp reactions are coming in from the Australian side after seeing Nagpur’s pitch for the first Test between India and Australia starting from Thursday. The Jamtha stadium ground staff did some special fine-tuning in the age-old Indian way on Tuesday. The entire surface was first watered, then only the centre of the pitch got the roller treatment, and extra watering done outside the left-hander’s leg stump.

Responding to the pitch, senior cricket expert Robert Craddock said on SEN’s podcast,”It’s a multi-toned pitch. The classic saying about pitches is, ‘Oh, it’s the same for everyone”.

“When the Gabba pitch too much grass was left on it, people were saying, ‘Yes, it was not a great wicket, but it was the same everyone. But you can’t say that about this pitch, Australia has six left-handers in their top eight, so if you start multi-preparing parts of the deck that’s straight-up pitch doctoring, it’s poor,” he said.

Former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie told SEN WA Breakfast, “I think the Indian curators are looking at a way for India to have an advantage. They potentially think spin will play a huge role and that for the best chance to beat Australia will be to play to their strength.”

While another Aussie expert and former cricketer Simon O’Donnell said ICC should intervene,“The ICC should step in and do something about it, if they think it’s not right.

“If they think the pitch is not right, there’ll be an ICC referee at the game and the ICC will be watching this game.But there’s so many when it comes to India, we have all of these discussions, and nothing seems to happen.”

India hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy having won the last three Tests series between the teams, including their breakthrough triumph Down Under in 2018-19 and another on the road in 2020-2021.

They have been even more imposing at home, where they have lost only two out of 42 tests over the best part of a decade and are on a winning streak of 15 successive series wins.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 07:58 IST
