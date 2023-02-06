Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘If the Aussies can bat first’-Mitchell Johnson’s piece of advice for visitors ahead of Test series vs India

With the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy all set to begin in Nagpur on Thursday, former Australian pacemaster Mitchell Johnson has a few tips for the visitors on how they can put pressure on the Indian team.

“If the Aussies can bat first a couple of times early in the series, at venues which are expected to take a fair bit of spin, and get good first-innings totals on the board that will put a bit of pressure back onto India,” Johnson wrote in his column for The West Australian.

Speaking about Nathan Lyon’s Test records and experience and how the hosts will look forward to utilising it, the former cricketer said, “The Aussies have taken over four spinners and while the Indians would respect Nathan Lyon’s experience and Test record, they wouldn’t be fearing any of them. Indian batsmen use their feet well and hit spin very correctly.”

“Australia will play a Test in Nagpur this week for the first time since 2008, when Jason Krejza took 12 wickets. Expect a pitch that is very flat early and without any grass. There won’t be much swing either and it will be very tough work for the quicks. Lyon with his ability to find extra bounce should like bowling in a Test in Nagpur for the first time,” Johnson added

Australia haven’t beaten India in a Test series since 2015. India have been dominating the Border-Gavaskar trophy winning both home and away for the last eight years.

Australia last came to India in 2017. They lost the series 2-1 despite thrashing India in the first Test in Pune. That was a formidable Australian side that visited back then.