Friday, Feb 17, 2023
IND vs AUS: David Warner unwell after blows to body, might get replaced by Matthew Renshaw in 2nd innings

"He got a knock to the arm and then the head, I think the head made him a little bit weary at the moment and couldn’t come out to field," said Usman Khawaja.

Australia's David Warner plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
David Warner is having a rather torrid tour to India thus far with the batter not looking in good nick in the initial phases of the series. To add to his woes, the bouncy Delhi pitch has shown him little sympathy with a Mohammed Siraj delivery getting the bottom edge of his bat and hitting his elbow, leading to him needing treatment from the medics. A couple of overs later, the 36-year-old was struck again by Siraj’s deliveries a couple of time on his helmet.

His time in the middle would end shortly as he edged Mohammed Shami behind for keeper Srikar Bharat to lap up the opportunity comfortably. Warner departed for just 15 runs, his highest score in the series till date.

After Australia were all out for 263, Warner did not come out to field during the Indian innings. A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the veteran opener was feeling unwell following repeated blows to his body while batting, according to Fox Cricket.

“The medical staff will have to assess tomorrow, he is a little bit weary at the moment. He got a knock to the arm and then the head, I think the head made him a little bit weary at the moment and couldn’t come out to field. The staff will have to figure out what happens from here,” teammate Usman Khawaja said.

If Warner has a concussion, he will be replaced by Matthew Renshaw in the second innings, according to the Fox Cricket report.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 21:55 IST
