Big Bash blamed for Australia’s dismal performance at Nagpur. ‘There was a big push for Big Bash’

It didn’t take long for a T20 league to be blamed for national team’s poor performance. With India, IPL used to be a fall guy a while back though these days no one carps about it. Now, Australia have dusted up the old T20 league bashing, blaming Big Bash for their poor performance in the first Test at Nagpur.

In a provocatively titled piece ‘How the Big Bash compromised Australia’s tour of India’ The Sydney Morning Herald lets rip.

There was a big push for the Big Bash,” a source told SMH. “It was comfortably the shortest preparation time we’ve ever had for a tour of India.”

The newspaper then spoke to Steve o Keefe, the spinner who stunned India in the first Test at Pune in 2017, who talked up the preparation last time around. They had based first in Dubai for a long camp, where they played a couple of practice games.

““The wickets probably didn’t resemble a lot of what we got in India. However, they were slow, they were low. There was a lot of heat.”

They also played a tour game in Mumbai at the Brabourne stadium where both teams scored in excess of 400 in their first innings. Keefe valued that experience.

Australia's David Warner back to pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

““It got me conditioned physically, it got me conditioned mentally, it got me conditioned on how I was going to ball on those wickets. It got me talking to the batters and got the group together. I really rated it, and even though it was a green top I still bowled 20-odd overs and took three wickets. It was great.” In memory, it wasn’t a green top, though, but that’s besides the point.

Keefe spoke about how the current preparation – the 4-day camp in Bangalore and a few sessions at the North Sydney – wasn’t ideal. “Our batters maybe didn’t get as much out of it as what they would have liked, but you’re still batting in the heat, there’s still something to be taken out of it. I think just going over there for a few nets sessions and having a scarified wicket at North Sydney doesn’t compare. But you’ve got to put that trust in that group as well and what they think is the right way to prepare.”

Shaun Marsh too talks about how the Dubai games were priceless in his preparation for the India tour in 2017. ““It definitely helped,” Shaun said after batting out a gutsy draw with Peter Handscomb in the third Test of 2017. “We obviously had a great couple of weeks over there to get us ready for these conditions.

“It certainly helped out there today, knowing what we’ve done in the past. Our preparation has given the guys a lot of confidence to go out there and play the game,” Marsh told SMH.

Cricket Australia had put 6 million dollars for an overseas draft and paid high amounts to their own stars like David Warner and Steve Smith to play in the BBL. Most Test starts turned out for BBL.