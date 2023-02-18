IND vs AUS: Axar and Ashwin rescue India but Australia hold the advantage at Delhi Test

A ripple of applause sliced through the awkward silence of semi-filled Kotla stands, half an hour before tea. Until then, the Saturday crowd was downcast, after they watched in shock the unravelling of India’s batsmen, unable yet to recover from the perceived injustice the boy of the city, Virat Kohli, was made to endure.

Just then Axar Patel cut Pat Cummins for a boundary, a shot that sounded like the crack of a rifle, filling spontaneous hope and joy in the among spectators.There was so much to appreciate about that stroke, from the blend of power and timing to how he rose with the ball and wrapped his wrists over it, how he arched his lithe frame to generate the power and the wrist-snap for the perfect placement. The ferocity could have evoked appreciative glances from some of the Caribbean cut-masters of the past.

Stumps on Day 2⃣ of the second #INDvAUS Test! 1️⃣ wicket for @imjadeja as Australia reach 61/1 at the end of day’s play. A crucial day coming up tomorrow 👌🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/hQpFkyZGW8…#TeamIndia | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/Jr6AHAGDUf — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2023

Those who stayed back were treated to a sumptuous display of batting. Axar would breeze away, soon joined by his partner Ravichandran Ashwin. Together, they stitched 114 runs to drag India from an abyss of 139/7 to a more breathe-easy 253/8. Axar too departed shortly—both wickets needing supremely athletic efforts and not an error in judgement from the batsmen. Eventually, India whittled down the deficit to merely a run, setting the stage for an engrossing third day, with Australia rampaging to 61 for 1 at stumps.

But if not for Axar and another lower-order fightback—-the last three adding 123 runs—the match would have been beyond the home-side. The top order had combusted and Virat Kohli, who had looked as assured he has been against spin in memory, fell to a controversial decision: he had pressed forward in defence, and one couldn’t tell if it was bat-first or pad-first but the third umpire would say “that’s pad first” and proceed to give him out. Things were dire at that stage but Axar stepped up.

There is so much to admire about Axar’s batting; he bats without fuss, without making batting on a turner, wading through a crisis, look like an ordeal. True that the older the ball got, the easier the pitch became for batting, but the pressure around him was immense.

That Cummins brought himself back into the attack was because he, and Ravi Ashwin, were nullifying the variegated threats Nathan Lyon and Co posed and defanging the largely imagined fangs of the surface. Lyon would pull out his whole bag of tricks. He began targeting the rough outside the off-stump. But Axar would stretch forward and meet the ball on the full, just under his eyes.

A tall man, he is blessed with reach, but he does not reach out to the ball with his hands alone like many tall batsmen tend to, but gets the body and legs to move in sync with his bat. Lyon would pull the length back, he would go back and defend or when it’s shorter cut. It’s the clarity and judgement that several of his top-order peers lacked in a mad spell of implosion before lunch.

His duels with Lyon were fascinating as well as instructive of his batting aptitude. Neither Lyon’s ghost appeals or constant sparrow-like chatter from close-in fielders affected the iron-will of Axar and Ashwin. Coincidentally, both began as batsmen before switching onto spin bowling in their teenage years. “They are not bowlers who can bat a bit, they can walk into the top 6 of most international teams,” Lyon would offer his respect at the end. Ashwin used to open batting for his club and state in his U-19 days, while Axar rose to fame in the tennis ball circuit of Nadiad for his big-hitting prowess.

Axar’s slog-sweep is a classic product of tennis-ball cricket. After judging the length, he bends on one knee and just swings the ball across the line. It might not be a classical stroke, but effective on subcontinental turners, without much bounce. Smartly, he doesn’t go too square with that shot either.

Strokes of more classical tone flew from his bat, like a gorgeous cover drive off Cummins, where he just extended his bat and coaxed the ball. In a rare show of despair, the Australian captain kicked the turf in anger. More agony followed as he stood tall and nailed a cut that screeched to the ropes. Cummins stared into the skies, he could see the shifting clouds and the drifting fortunes of the game. As sumptuous was his cover-driving, on a pitch where most batsmen struggled to drive, he kept driving them. On a pitch where batsmen found more runs behind square, most of his runs came in front of the wicket (55 off his 74 runs).

At the other end was Ashwin, who was largely performing the support-cast role before he decided to encash the panic and tedium that had crept into the mind and body of their adversaries. He would shuffle across and deflect Lyon for runs behind the wicket, gradually guiding India towards the vicinity of Australia’s first-innings total.

Each stroke of theirs felt like a stab on Australia’s heart. You could sense a wave of desperation lash them. Even Lyon began to err, straying on the leg, and giving width on the off-side for Axar cut. To cut, he would go deep into the crease, back away, expose stumps, and twirl his wrists to whisk the ball behind point. Though visually risky, he seldom misses the ball. A few times, the ball shot along the ground, the grubber, but his reflexes were sharp enough to still dig the ball towards safety. It’s how Jadeja cuts too, and there is so much in common with them, though their batting aren’t identical. Both have long front-foot strides, perhaps the longest in the team, both use the wrists effectively to defend the spinners, or work them for singles. Before Axar began to summon big strokes, he dealt mostly in nudges and deflections.

He did not strike a boundary until his 31st ball when Cummins pitched the ball up and he just leant into an on-drive, again using his wrists to direct the ball through mid-on. The two shots – the cut and the drive – capture the range of Axar, the contrasts of his batting. though there are more layers to his batting. But in the last two innings, the layers have been peeling off one after the other. And without his 84 in Nagpur and 74 here, the complexion of the series could have been probably different. And he was the reason, the crowd stayed back and went on to enjoy a thrilling day of Test cricket. And the reason perhaps they would queue up in the narrow lanes of Kotla on Sunday morning.