Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Australia’s Todd Murphy excited to play in front of possible record Test crowd

The largest attendance for a single day of test cricket is 91,112 - a record set during the fourth game between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the 2013-14 Ashes series.

IND vs AUS, Ahmedabad Test, India vs AUstralia 4th Test, Ahmedabad Pitch, IND vs AUS pitch, IND vs AUS 4th TestMore than 110,000 people are expected on the opening day at the world's largest cricket stadium and newcomer Murphy said the noise would be deafening.(Twitter)
Rookie Australian spinner Todd Murphy said he was relishing the opportunity to play in front of a possible record test crowd in Ahmedabad as they prepare to face India in the fourth and final match of their series starting on Thursday.

But that tally could be shattered at the 132,000 capacity Ahmedabad stadium, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the first day’s play along with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

More than 110,000 people are expected on the opening day at the world’s largest cricket stadium and newcomer Murphy said the noise would be deafening.

“It’s exciting, though,” Murphy told reporters on Tuesday. “I think everyone looks forward to those opportunities where you can play in front of those sort of crowds. It’ll be a great atmosphere. Something a bit different.

“I haven’t played in front of heaps of big crowds back home, so I’ve sort of come over here with just the mindset of enjoying it and embracing what comes with India and playing with a smile on my face.

“I didn’t really know what opportunities I’d get at the start of the tour so just trying to enjoy it.”

India beat Australia in Nagpur and New Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with their spinners dominating both matches, but Australia hit back to claim a nine-wicket victory in Indore last week.

That result earned Australia their place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in June and India can join them with a victory.

Murphy made his debut in the opening game of the series and has picked up 11 wickets.

“It’s been pretty surreal. To play the first three tests and be a part of a winning side was awesome,” Murphy said.

“It’s been a great tour and something I’m going to look back on for a long time and be really proud of what’s come of it.”

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 12:39 IST
