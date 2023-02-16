IND vs AUS: Australia’s spin succession plan post Nathan Lyon- Murphy, Kuhnemann & Sangha, writes Fox sports

Nathan Lyon has played 94 consecutive Tests for Australia, not missing even one. But Australia played 12 different spinners in 69 Tests before they found a replacement for Shane Warne in Lyon, says Fox sports in a piece that delves into the Australian plan to replace Nathan Lyon when he hangs up his boots.

Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann and Tanveer Sangha are the trio marked out to take on the mantle once Lyon makes his exit, as per Fox.

Adding that Murphy and Kuhnemann were “not thrown in the deep end in India this month; they are well-accustomed to the subcontinent conditions courtesy of CA initiatives over the last 12 months,” Fox cited how both spinners took part in last year’s Australia A tour against Sri Lanka. Murphy claimed 4-52 from 19 overs in Hambantota, with Kuhnemann claiming two wickets before earning a surprise ODI call-up.

“You get to experience different conditions around the world to best prepare someone like (Murphy) to take Nathan’s spot when he finishes up or retires,” former all rounder and spinner Cameron White told foxsports.

“It’s a bit of a priority for Cricket Australia, those Australia A tours, which I think the players really enjoy, and there’s a fair few of them on the schedule going forward.”

Murphy, Kuhnemann and New South Wales leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha trained at the MRF Academy in Chennai last year, and Murphy seems to have gained from touring these subcontinent’s unique conditions.

“That was an awesome opportunity, just to get over there and experience the different conditions was massive for me,” Murphy had told foxsports.com.au earlier. “It’s going to be more beneficial when I do get to go back there, being able to call upon the experiences I’ve had … just finding ways to get the ball doing different things over there was probably what I took out of it.”

Kuhnemann would tell abc sport ahead of the tour: “I was fortunate to stay on that tour with the Test guys and just bowl in the nets for a few weeks and just watch how the Sri Lankan bowlers played and how Nathan Lyon bowled. Just being around that group gives me a lot of confidence heading over to India.”

He idolises Ravindra Jadeja.

“He’s one of my favourites, if not my favourite to watch. He bowled beautifully. That’s sort of how I’ve gone about my bowling … basing my game around him and Axar Patel,” ABC would quote him as saying.

Challenges in finding spinners

Australia’s seam-friendly, drop-in pitches mean none of the Sheffield Shield’s 20 leading wicket-takers during the 2019/20 season were spinners. Fox added that

Queensland leggie Mitchell Swepson, recently Australia’s second-choice Test spinner, played very few Sheffield Shield matches throughout his career because the wickets favoured pace bowling.

“It’s unfortunate – at the start of the year, I couldn’t give (Swepson) the ball as often because we were playing on raging green tops,” Queensland captain Usman Khawaja was quoted as saying by Fox. “It’s really hard, even for me as a captain, to get (Swepson) into the game when the ball is hooping around corners. ”

Sheffield Shield pitches have been considerably more balanced over the last couple of years, Fox reports and NSW selected two strike spinners for recent first-class matches at the SCG, while Victoria also employed twin tweakers, permitting Murphy to accompany veteran Jon Holland.

“The wickets have been drier,” Steve O’Keefe told foxsports.com.au earlier this summer. “Wickets have been more (spin) friendly. In some cases, pitches have spun on day one. If we’re being honest and going away and wanting to play and win in the subcontinent, we need to accept the fact it’s going to spin on day one and be prepared for that. I think (Sheffield Shield) pitches are starting to reflect that.”

Though Kuhnemann, who was rushed into Australia’s Test squad, only played twice for the Bulls this summer because Queensland couldn’t justify playing him alongside Swepson on Brisbane’s green decks, as per Fox.

Between 2016 and 2020, Cricket Australia experimented using the Duke ball in the second half of the Sheffield Shield season following the Big Bash to help players adapt to England’s swinging conditions, which had hurt spin ambitions – less than 15 per cent of overs were bowled with the Duke ball yielding less than 10 per cent of wickets, quoted Fox.

The rise of Murphy

“Ten months ago, Murphy was a fringe state cricketer with one first-class match to his name, struggling to crack into Victoria’s starting XI – but after a breakout summer in the Sheffield Shield, the spectacled 22-year-old has been widely touted as Lyon’s heir apparent,” Fox wrote.

“He‘s as good an off-spinner as I’ve seen since Nathan Lyon,” O’Keefe was quoted as saying by Fox. “The ball comes out of his hand beautifully, he‘s been working

on his variations. He’s going to be a star for the Sixers going forward, and also for the Australian cricket team when the time comes.

“Every year, he just seems to get a little bit better and add to that pile of new skills.”

Before Nagpur, Murphy had taken 36 first-class wickets at 23.75 since making his maiden Sheffield Shield appearance only in April 2021.

The other young tweaker in the Sheffield Shield was Sangha, who claimed 4-56 in Hambantota during last year’s Australia A tour of Sri Lanka. The leg-spinner earned his maiden national call-up in early 2021, named in Australia’s squad for a T20 tour of New Zealand at just 19. He made his first-class debut for New South Wales later that year, ending the 2021/22 Sheffield Shield season with 17 wickets at 32.17.

“He’s a competitor – he goes out there and competes, even with the bat in his hand, he competes from ball one. He doesn’t give the opposition a sniff,” Blues captain Kurtis was quoted as saying by Fox sport. “I have no doubt he’ll play a lot of cricket for Australia if he keeps on the trajectory he’s on.”

A lower back stress injury has kept Sangha, 21, out for the entire 2022/23 summer; he hasn’t played since August.

Kuhnemann, the crafty left-armer took 25 wickets at 31.88 in seven Sheffield Shield matches last summer – no spinner across the competition claimed more scalps during the 2021/22 season and then claimed 4-78 against South Africa during a warm-up match at Brisbane “rolling through the Proteas’ top order” as per Fox.

“Swepson, Zampa and Ashton Agar are also on the fringe of Test selection, but each will be approaching their mid-thirties when Lyon’s expected to retire. Time is sadly not on their side,” Fox noted.