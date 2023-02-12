scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Australia’s plan to practice on Nagpur pitch spoiled by curators

Australia had planned to use the Nagpur pitch for further practice but Vidarbha Cricket Association groundstaff watered the surface after the match ended.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins inspects the pitch ahead of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. (AP)
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Australia’s plan to practice on Nagpur pitch spoiled by curators
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It seems like there is no end to Australia’s agony when it comes to the Nagpur pitch.

According to a report in Cricket.com.au, the Australian team management had planned to use the Nagpur pitch for further practice after the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series ended in three days. Buit their plan didn’t succeeded as Vidarbha Cricket Association groundstaff watered the surface after the match ended.

“A member of the VCA Stadium groundstaff was observed hosing down the pitch after the Australians left the VCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon not long after India had wrapped up an innings victory inside three days,” said Cricket Australia.

Read |Devil in their minds: Pre-occupied by pitch talks, Australia’s abject surrender was of their own making

“While watering the wicket square after Test finishes is far from unusual, the Australians had requested the pitch be kept intact to allow their misfiring top-order valuable additional practice the following afternoon.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...

Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Radio Station SEN admitted that they had a planned session after the match ended early.

After the match, Australia captain Pat Cummins had rued their failure to score far more than 177 in the first innings after opting to bat.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Playing the spinners was always going to be hard work,” Cummins said.

Advertisement

“The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn’t unplayable. We should have scored 100 more runs to put a bit more pressure on their first innings. Todd Murphy was fantastic (with the ball).”

The second of four Tests begins next Friday in New Delhi.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 14:46 IST
Next Story

Literary figure, former minister: New Chhattisgarh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan face of non-Congress politics in Odisha

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
close