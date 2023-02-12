IND vs AUS: Australia’s plan to practice on Nagpur pitch spoiled by curators

It seems like there is no end to Australia’s agony when it comes to the Nagpur pitch.

According to a report in Cricket.com.au, the Australian team management had planned to use the Nagpur pitch for further practice after the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series ended in three days. Buit their plan didn’t succeeded as Vidarbha Cricket Association groundstaff watered the surface after the match ended.

“A member of the VCA Stadium groundstaff was observed hosing down the pitch after the Australians left the VCA Stadium on Saturday afternoon not long after India had wrapped up an innings victory inside three days,” said Cricket Australia.

“While watering the wicket square after Test finishes is far from unusual, the Australians had requested the pitch be kept intact to allow their misfiring top-order valuable additional practice the following afternoon.”

Australia coach Andrew McDonald on Radio Station SEN admitted that they had a planned session after the match ended early.

After the match, Australia captain Pat Cummins had rued their failure to score far more than 177 in the first innings after opting to bat.

“Playing the spinners was always going to be hard work,” Cummins said.

Advertisement

“The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn’t unplayable. We should have scored 100 more runs to put a bit more pressure on their first innings. Todd Murphy was fantastic (with the ball).”

The second of four Tests begins next Friday in New Delhi.