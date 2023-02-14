Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is not Harry Potter or Superman: Former England captain Michael Vaughan

The match fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green could be the key to Australia launching a fightback after going 0-1 down in the first of the four Test matches in Nagpur. The medium-pace bowling all-rounder had broken the little finger in his right hand when batting against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test. If Green is fit, it gives Australia the option of playing three spinners.

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy were the two frontline slow bowlers to feature in the opening Test match, one which India won by an innings and 132 runs.

According to The Age, Green has been bowling at full pace, but the tall all-rounder has not been facing the fast bowlers in the practice nets. He is still using a rubber ball during catching practice.

Uncapped left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has joined the touring Australian side but his inclusion could depend on the match fitness of Green, The Age reported.

According to Fox Sports, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood who is out with a left Achilles injury, is also in doubt for the second Test in Delhi. Mitchell Starc, the star strike bowler in the side, missed the first Test because of a finger injury but is expected to train in Delhi ahead of the Test match.

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan told foxsports.com.au that Green is unlikely to be the X-factor Australia is looking for.

“You will always miss an all-rounder, but let’s be honest, he’s not Harry Potter or Superman, ” Vaughan said.