Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Australian cricket team during their practice session ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)
IND vs AUS: Australia should ‘play three seamers, one spinner’ in Delhi Test, says Allan Border
Should Australia play with two spinners or go with three seamers in the Delhi Test? Allan Border, former Australian captain, believes regardless of the pitch, Australia should go with their strength of playing three seamers and one spinner.

And which spinner that would be, considering Todd Murphy, the debutant, picked a five-for out bowling Nathan Lyon. Border has no confusion.

“You’ve got to go with Lyon, he’s built up enough brownie points over the years to be the first picked,” Border told SEN radio. “Well done to young Murphy, it’s going to be a tough decision to leave him out, I know the wicket is going to turn but I just reckon the formula for us to be successful (is) three quickies and one spinner.

IND vs AUS Nathan Lyon during practice session at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday. (Express Photo- Praveen Khanna)

Border is gung-ho on the three-seamers-one-spinner tactic for Australia.

“Just bowl stump to stump and be relentless with that tactic, I think that is going to be better for us than trying to beat them with spin, we’ve tried that forever and ever, and it hasn’t worked.

“That formula just isn’t working, and we need to go back to what does work and that is with the quickies.”

The absence of Cameron Green has affected the Australian apple-cart in terms of balance, as he can bowl fast medium pace.

Border’s views were actually echoed by Adam Gilchrist, even before the Test series had started.

“So often teams go to India hoping to unveil some new spinner that’s going to come in and adapt and bedazzle in India — it doesn’t really happen,” Adam Gilchrist had told Fox Sports.

“Pick your best four bowlers, run with them — and if that is three seamers who can all get really nice reverse swing and Nathan Lyon, who’s outstanding and clearly the best off-spinner we’ve ever had, can play his role — that’s my gut feeling. You do that, you go with it.”

Gilchrist was Australia’s captain in 2004 when they last won a series in India.

“What we tried to change with our mentality back then — and I’d be interested to see if the Australians do it this time — is don’t go searching and just rolling spinners out there.

“Attack the stumps right from ball one. Swallow your pride a bit, be defensive to be aggressive… Start with one slip, start with a catching mid-wicket, put fielders out on the boundary to nullify the boundary option, but keep a couple of catchers in place — either at short cover or short mid-wicket – and just be patient,” Gilchrist said.,

Both Allan Border and Adam Gilchrist had predicted a 2-1 triumph for Australia ahead of the Test series.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 09:42 IST
