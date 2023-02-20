scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Australia should have played at least two tour matches, says Ian Healy

Never again tell me we’re not playing a tour match to begin, at least two, there’s no shortcuts to Test match success, says Healy.

Australia's Matthew Kuhnemann is bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja on the third day of the second Test. (AP)

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy, on Monday, made a scathing attack on Pat Cummins’ side for not playing tour games ahead of the four-match Test series.

Australia have lost the second Test by six wickets in Delhi inside three days.

“Never again tell me we’re not playing a tour match to begin, at least two, there’s no shortcuts to Test match success,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

Healy pointed out the benefits Australia would have gotten out of the tour games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Lessons from Madhya Pradesh’s agric...
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: Lessons from Madhya Pradesh’s agric...

“The selectors would have known what to do, rather than go with a pre-determined plan,” he said on SENQ Breakfast.

Healy also suggested that tour games would have helped Pat Cummins to understand the Indian condition, it would had given David Warner time to work on his footwork and would have helped to shake off the rust of T20.

“The captain won’t succumb to Indian chaos and be much more in command. He starts to learn about the pressures and how this opposition gangs up on you.

Advertisement

“David Warner will have time to get his footwork going in one or two preparation matches.

“There are players that played T20 or didn’t play for a month – Cummins was one of those, Nathan Lyon was one of those and he shook it off this match, he wasn’t ready in the first Test.”

On the bowlers, Healy said the tour games would have enhanced their knowledge about how to ball with a SG ball.

Advertisement

“Get a feel for the new ball. They use a different ball over there, it’s an SG ball, it can be slippier or grippier.

“Get a feel for all of that, how it reacts, what speed to bowl it at for these slow wickets,” he said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Healy also pointed out that the Australian team are not used to playing three spinners and it during those tour games, where the visiting teams decide how to use them.

“Playing with three spinners, we’ve got to get used to that.

“Playing with three spinners and minimal quicks, we’ve got to get used to that.”

Advertisement

The third Test match will start from March 1 and will be played in Indore.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 08:14 IST
Next Story

Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close