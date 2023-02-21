IND vs AUS: Allan Border says Pat Cummins ‘grossly under-bowled himself’ in Delhi Test

Former Australia captain Allan Border feels that Pat Cummins has “grossly under-bowled himself” in the Second Test of the four-match series in Delhi.

Pat Cummins bowled 13 overs in the first innings and didn’t even take the new ball, or bowl at all, in India’s second innings.

India won the second Test by six wickets inside three days.

“I thought Pat grossly under-bowled himself in that Test match,” Border told SENQ.

Allan Border pointed out that in the first innings, when India lost four quick wickets, Cummins should have brought himself into the attack.

“There were opportunities when things were starting to go stray, particularly in the Indian first innings when we had them on the ropes and they formed a good partnership, a couple of blasts from him running in and bowling some short stuff for two or three overs, I think maybe that’s when the batsman (captain) will have seen it,” he said.

Border suggested Cummins is struggling in his first series as captain in India.

Andrew McDonald felt the Aussies "pretty much threw the game away" in Delhi, and also addressed the potential loss of David Warner for the third #INDvAUS Test pic.twitter.com/CQzUOCEVGY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 21, 2023

“There are other guys out on the field I suppose who could go to the captain and say, ‘mate, why don’t you have a bowl’?” Border continued.

“But I just thought this is Pat’s first real test as a captain, the rest has been plain sailing, you go to the sub-continent and all of a sudden you get tested out in all sorts of areas.

“He’s worried about lots of different things, he forgot about himself bowling I think.

“That’s what can happen in those situations when your premier fast bowler is your captain.”

Cummins has flown home between the second and third Tests with the team’s blessing for a personal matter but will rejoin the squad ahead of the next game in Indore on March 1.

However, Border said he had sympathy for Cummins for leading the side in one of the toughest conditions.

“There is a lot going on, even if you’re the captain in those situations and you’re a batsman. People don’t really appreciate how tough it is, it’s a really different place to play the game in the sub-continent,” he said.