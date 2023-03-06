IND vs AUS: Alex Carey looks for runs in final Test via sweep shot

Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey feels he has more chances of succeeding if he goes for his shots, including the sweep, rather than defending in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The southpaw has been impressive with his glovework on wickets offering turn from day one but has only managed 56 runs in the series so far.

Carey also feels the Australian batters have their own methods to deal with rank turners and he is going to back his own in the final Test beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9.

“I had some confidence out of the first game and then getting out defending, am I happy with that? Not really,” Carey told reporters here.

“I think probably just sticking to my method now and understanding if you chase it too much then you might get yourself into trouble.

“So yeah, back my strength and try to score with the sweeps and manipulate a little bit more that way. In India, if you change your method too much, it goes pretty quickly. I’ll continue to be positive over here.” Australia made an unexpected comeback in the series with a nine-wicket win at the Holkar Stadium last Friday. India lead the series 2-1 going into the final game.

After the Delhi debacle, Australians did not play a lot of sweep shots but did not abandon them completely. Expect Carey to sweep at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

“We all know that our players play differently, Travis (Head) will play an aggressive nature and Peter (Handscomb) will grind out runs, and he’s played beautifully. And Steve (Smith) does it his way.

“We’ve all got different methods and, internally, we live with that. So looking forward to another opportunity in Ahmedabad and get down and maybe get the broom out again,” he said.

Carey had pulled off a sharp stumping to send back Rohit Sharma on the opening day of the third Test. The ball from Matthew Kuhnemann turned eight degrees and Rohit missed it with Carey doing the rest behind the stumps.

Advertisement

“Instinct takes over when you see a ball bounce like that. I don’t think many of us were expecting an eight degree turning ball that early in the game. But it was nice to hold on to that and for us to get a bit of momentum.

“It was nice after we missed a couple of reviews (in the first over of the game ) to get that one – I thought once the big screen showed the nick, I thought he might have settled in for a nice 150 or something like that,” he added.